Sara Bareilles & Ben Platt to Perform on AMERICAN IDOL Season 20 Finale

The season 20 finale episode of American Idol will feature performances from Sara Bareilles and Ben Platt. The new episode is set to air Sunday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The finale episode is set to also include performances from Carrie Underwood and superstars James Arthur, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more.

The Top 3 of the competition series will hit the Idol stage in hopes of securing America's vote, including one round dedicated to "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol.

In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts.

Sara Bareilles was recently seen as the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods at Encores City Center. She was nominated for a Tony Award for writing the score of Waitress the musical. She was seen as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert on NBC. Bareilles also wrote a song for the SpongeBob musical on Broadway and hosted the Tony Awards in 2018.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician,.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. He will be hitting the road again later this year in support of his second album, Reverie.