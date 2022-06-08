LISTEN: Meg Toohey Releases New Single 'All I Know'

Today, singer-songwriter Meg Toohey has dropped her latest single, "ALL I KNOW." (Click here to stream.) Toohey pens roots-pop songs that recall classic songwriters such as Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Springsteen. Her recent outpouring of music includes her album Butch, her single "Lucky Streak" (a tribute to a fallen friend), and the upcoming album, All I Know.

Toohey is a lifelong musician with a vibrantly eclectic career. She might be best known for her guitar work on Broadway for Sara Bareilles 'Tony-nominated production of Waitress, but Toohey has played guitar for, produced, and written with modern music icons such as The Weepies, Lori McKenna, Josh Ritter, members of Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins, Vivek Shraya, Garrison Starr, Sara Bareilles, Jason Mraz, Keala Settle, Adrienne Warren, Kat McPhee, Grammy-winner Geometría del Rayo, and the comedian Margaret Cho.

Toohey is currently on tour with singer-songwriter Garrison Starr. To catch her live and to learn more about her upcoming projects, visit www.megtoohey.com.