LISTEN: Lesli Margherita Joins Robert Peterpaul On THE ART OF KINDNESS Season Finale

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is thrilled to welcome Broadway star Lesli Margherita on the season one finale of The Art of Kindness. The Olivier Award-winning performer discusses kindness on Broadway, how she connects with her villainous roles like Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, hacking self tape auditions in quarantine, growing up on a cattle ranch (where she performed Sondheim with cows), and a whole lot more. Plus, stay tuned for your final kindness tip of 2021 with special guest Cassie Carroll! The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can find it at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness..

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.