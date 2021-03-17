LISTEN: Kristin Chenoweth Joins AND THE AWARD GOES TO…HOSTED BY ILANA LEVINE

Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts), in association with Alan Seales and the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the second season of her "love letter to Broadway" podcast AND THE AWARD GOES TO...HOSTED BY Ilana Levine. Season Two premieres today with Kristin Chenoweth (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked, On The Twentieth Century).

Listen to the episode below!

This season special guests include Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather A. Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theater Wing, who share some of the incredible programs their organizations do to make theater accessible to so many communities, the educational components and the philanthropy they support.

In the interview, St. Martin reflects on how proud she is of the Broadway League's Bridges program and how the League is working to ensure that all High School students in the NYC school system see a Broadway show before they graduate, while also introducing them to non-performance careers on Broadway. Hitchens shared her unique path to becoming President of the Wing, emphasized the importance of arts education being available to all students, and the important role the theatre community will play in bringing the economy back.

Additional season 2 guests include Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show ), Cady Huffman (The Producers, Will Rogers Follies), James Lapine (Into The Woods, Passion, Falsettos), Donna Murphy (Passion, The King and I ), Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline, or Change), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Seven Guitars, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys).

Ilana Levine (actress, podcast host ) is eager to celebrate the most extraordinary and beloved Broadway artists. On her new podcast, Levine hosts intimate conversations with Tony award-winners as they reveal the behind-the-scenes journey of their winning night. Starting with their speeches, listen as these glorious artists take you on a trip down memory lane and share never before heard and ... sometimes shocking details about their winning night.

Judith Light remarks in appreciation, " Ilana, it isn't just that you are doing a podcast about those of us who have received a Tony. You are shining a light on what people are missing now, what they are longing for, and how we can brave this time in order to bring our audiences back. What can we do to let people know that it will be okay? You are giving us such a gift and I can't even begin to thank you enough."

Norbert Leo Butz agrees, "Ilana I have listened to so many episodes of your show during the pandemic because I find them so inspirational and funny. So I'm honored to talk to you. You do such a great service for our community "

According to Levine, when the Tony Awards were canceled in 2020 she thought "this podcast series would be a wonderful way to come together as a community and celebrate the artists who have created work that has been so meaningful for so many especially during this unprecedented time. It was so humbling for me to get to have these in-depth and eye-opening conversations with people who I treasure and who we all are looking forward to seeing back on stage as soon as it is safe."

Season One guests include Patti LuPone, Karen Olivo, BD Wong, Judith Light, Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon, Nikki M. James, John Benjamin Hickey, and James Igelhart.