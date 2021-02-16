LISTEN: Idina Menzel Curates Broadway 'Showstoppers' Playlist for Spotify

Idina Menzel has curated a Broadway playlist for Spotify that features her favorite finales, 11:00 numbers, & big theatrical numbers.

Menzel tweeted out this week about the project, asking her fans for their favorite tracks on the playlist.

Curated some of my favorite Broadway showstoppers for @Spotify. Let me know your favorite track on the playlist! ?? https://t.co/tiKTSIOvUc - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) February 12, 2021

Give her Showstoppers list a listen on Spotify below!

