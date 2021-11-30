LISTEN: Broadway's Backbone with Sam Strasfeld

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Broadway's Sam Strasfeld can currently be seen on Apple TV's Schmigadoon! and in person at Mark Fisher Fitness. As one of the best male dancers of the past few seasons (Kiss Me, Kate, An American in Paris, Carousel), Sam knows when something is really hard, it forces him to be better. Sam treats every obstacle as an opportunity to learn something. He stands in the flames and figures out what to do differently. Next up, he wants to pay it forward with college curriculum that teaches performers to move better and cultivate positive self talk.