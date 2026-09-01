LINCOLN IN THE BARDO to Get Works & Process Preview at Guggenheim

Works & Process will present a moderated discussion and performance highlights of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's Lincoln in the Bardo from the Metropolitan Opera on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/guggenheim/3515/event/1476990.

In advance of the world premiere of Lincoln in the Bardo, get an inside look into the creative process behind this haunting new opera. Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek about adapting George Saunders's Booker Prize-winning novel, which follows Abraham Lincoln's late eleven-year-old son, Willie, as he navigates the 'bardo' between this life and the next-and speaks to the members of the production's creative team about bringing this supernatural story to the Metropolitan Opera stage. Artists from the all-star cast will also perform highlights from the score.

About Works & Process

Works & Process supports creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity. We produce fully funded residencies and present behind-the-scenes events that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Our events go beyond the stage, so that audiences can spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.

Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies with over a dozen partners in seven states. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have gone on to receive awards, grants, and tour nationally-and internationally, with the U.S. State Department.

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