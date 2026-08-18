Paul Taylor Dance Company to Preview New Tanowitz-Crowner Work at Works & Process

Works & Process presents a performance from Paul Taylor Dance Company featuring Pam Tanowitz and Sarah Crowner on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $10.

Go behind the scenes of the Paul Taylor Dance Company's (PTDC) newest work, a co-commission by American Dance Festival (ADF) from renowned post-modern choreographer Pam Tanowitz. The work brings together vibrant sets by painter Sarah Crowner that complement Tanowitz's abstracted classical and contemporary movement.

Prior to its premiere at Lincoln Center, experience the thrilling athleticism of the Taylor dancers in performance highlights, and hear from the artists and creative team. ADF director Jodee Nimerichter moderates a discussion with Tanowitz, Crowner, and PTDC artistic director Michael Novak. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

About Paul Taylor Dance Company

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's leading dance organizations, based in New York City and with vast international reach. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, together with the best dancers, choreographers, educators, and creatives, the Company continues to innovate and transform the landscape of 21st-century dance performance and education. The Taylor Company was founded in 1954 by Paul Taylor (1930-2018), one of America's most celebrated artists, whose work reflected his belief that dance can convey complex truths about the human experience.

The hallmark of the Company is the brilliance of its ever-expanding repertory. Of the 170 dances that exist within the canon (147 choreographed by Paul Taylor), many are hailed as among the greatest works of the 20th and 21st centuries. While celebrating these masterworks of the past, the Company invests heavily in the future of the art form, appointing Lauren Lovette as the Company's first Resident Choreographer in 2022 and Robert Battle as the Company's second Resident Choreographer in 2024. Dedicated to sharing dance and education with the broadest possible audience, the Taylor Company sustains a global presence through its robust touring programs. Since its first European tour in 1960, the Company has performed in more than 600 cities in 66 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals and touring extensively under the aegis of the U.S. Department of State.

With a vast new headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, Taylor Dance West, adding to its longtime downtown studios, Taylor Dance East, the Company under Mr. Novak is positioned to be a greater resource in New York City. Its three creative sites across the city - Lincoln Center for the annual performance season, Midtown for Company creation and training, and the Lower East Side for dance instruction and community engagement - together realize Mr. Novak's vision for multiple spaces across the city to connect with the world of Taylor.

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