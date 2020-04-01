LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME to Stream JOSHUA BELL: SEASONS OF CUBA
Lincoln Center At Home is a new portal that enables families and communities to keep the arts front and center, and maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of Lincoln Center At Home, they will stream archival Live From Lincoln Center episodes.
The next rebroadcast is: Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:30pm ET - Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba streamed live from their Facebook page.
Check out more info at LincolnCenter.org!
Joshua Bell brings a taste of Cuba to Lincoln Center, with Dave Matthews, the Chamber Orchestra of Havana, and other special guests.
Watch the trailer below:
Mr. Bell performs excerpts from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Ástor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires." The playlist also includes Cuban music with the singer-songwriter Carlos Varela, the pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán, the soprano Larisa Martínez, and the rocker Dave Matthews. The performance also marked the U.S. debut of the Chamber Orchestra of Havana.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
