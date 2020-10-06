LIFE ON THE STAGE: CONVERSATION AND FILM Returns With Ron Howard in Virtual Conversation About FROST/NIXON

The virtual event will take place on October 13 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Actors Fund announced today that Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film, presented by Jacob Burns Film Center in partnership with The Actors Fund, returns with filmmaker and JBFC Board Member Ron Howard on October 13 at 7:30 PM ET in a live virtual conversation about his film Frost/Nixon (2008), moderated by Broadway producer and JBFC Board Member Dori Berinstein.

The event will be available for viewing on The Actors Fund YouTube Channel. For more information, please visit: https://burnsfilmcenter.org/virtual-events/life-on-the-stage-frost-nixon/

Frost/Nixon is a cinematic adaptation of the play that premiered in London in August 2006 and opened on Broadway in April 2007 and is just as timely now as when it first opened.

"We are thrilled to launch our first Life on the Stage virtual event with our special guest and friend, Ron Howard," said Lynn Sobel, Chairman of the JBFC Board of Directors. "We look forward to a fascinating conversation with our JBFC board members, two powerhouse creatives from the stage and screen.

"We're proud to collaborate with our friends at Jacob Burns Film Center on the Life on the Stage series," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund. "This virtual conversation with Ron Howard and Dori Berinstein, both friends of The Actors Fund and JBFC, is a unique opportunity to explore the work of an acclaimed and award-winning director, and to join together in celebrating the creativity of our entertainment community."

An original, ongoing JBFC series curated by Dori Berinstein, Life on the Stage gives audiences a peek behind the curtain at live performances, offering insight into the process of adapting a film into a Broadway show. Previous events have welcomed many guests from the Broadway scene, including Kenny Leon, Christian Borle, James Lapine, and Alan Cumming, as well the creative teams from The Band's Visit, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, King Kong, and Children of a Lesser God.

Ron Howard is one of this generation's most popular directors. From the critically acclaimed dramas Cinderella Man and Apollo 13 to the hit comedies Parenthood and Splash, he has created some of Hollywood's most memorable films. Howard directed and produced A Beautiful Mind, which earned him an Oscar for Best Director and also won awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress. Howard's more recent films include The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Frost/Nixon, The Dilemma, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, Pavarotti, and Rebuilding Paradise.

Dori Berinstein is a four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer, Emmy-award-winning director, and a producer and writer of film and television. Berinstein's most recent Broadway production is The Prom (Best Musical - Drama Desk Award), for which she partnered with Ryan Murphy on the Netflix adaptation. Dori is the Co-Founder and CEO of Broadway Podcast Network, the digital headquarters for top theater podcasts, musical podcasts and plays, and virtual theater-related programming.

