LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

This event is a celebration of the art of puppetry and the incredible puppeteers who bring the animals to life in the Tony-nominated Broadway show, Life of Pi. 

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC. This event is a celebration of the art of puppetry and the incredible puppeteers who bring the animals to life in the Tony-nominated Broadway show, Life of Pi.

Following the 7:00 PM performance, there will be a talkback session with the puppeteers, providing a unique opportunity for audiences to learn more about the puppetry and the creative process behind the show. "The puppeteers are excited to share a behind the scenes perspective of what it takes to bring all of the show's animal characters to life, especially Richard Parker," says Life of Pi puppeteer Betsy Rosen. Following the talkback, there will be a meet-up at Dutch Fred's in Hell's Kitchen.

Tickets for 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' are available now and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Interested parties do not need to purchase tickets through Mango Moon Productions to attend the event. Don't miss this unforgettable night of theater and puppetry.

About 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi':

A celebration of the puppetry and artistry of Life of Pi on Broadway. Featuring a post-show talkback with the puppeteers. Life of Pi Puppeteers: Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson. Puppet design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes. Directed by Max Webster.

7:00 - Life of Pi on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theater (236 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036)

Exclusive talkback with the puppeteers after the show

Meet-up at Dutch Fred's (307 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036)

 




In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, LIFE OF PI on Broadway has announced the launch of The Power of Pi Project, a first-of-its-kind effort from a Broadway production to nurture genuine connections and partnerships with the AAPI community in New York and beyond.

Read BroadwayWorld's Interview with Olivier nominated composer Andrew T. Mackay as he discusses Life of Pi on Broadway.

Check out a photo of Ariana DeBose visiting Life of Pi on Broadway!

PETA has announced that the Broadway production of Life of Pi has won its first-ever Pony Award—the organization's version of a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions.


