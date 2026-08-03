LADIES OF LAUGHTER Contest to Seek Funny Women Nationwide

Comedy producers are searching for America's funniest women in stand-up comedy to award national comedy booking, publicity and the 2026 Ladies of Laughter title(s) this summer and fall.

'Since it was first introduced into comedy clubs in 1999, the Ladies of Laughter series has awarded comedy bookings, cash, major publicity and the coveted Ladies of Laughter titles to aspiring women in comedy and has been a major driving force behind women getting to the next level in their comedy careers,' said Executive Producer, Peggy Boyce.

Past contestants include a literal Who's Who of today's successful women in comedy, including Amy Schumer, Melissa Rauch ('Big Bang Theory'), Michelle Buteau, Jessica Kirson, Rachel Feinstein, Laurie Kilmartin (Conan), Zarna Garg and countless others that are now established in their comedy careers.

Ladies of Laughter has separate categories for 'Professionals' and 'Newcomers.' 10 contestants will be chosen to compete before industry judges on audience response, originality, material and delivery by a panel of producers, press and industry judges on October 21st in New York City at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, former residency home of the late great Joan Rivers, who performed over 300 shows there and was the last place she performed before her untimely death. Finalists will compete for theater bookings with the Ladies of Laughter Funny & Fabulous tour at theaters across America and the coveted national Ladies of Laughter title(s). The event will be hosted by 2024 National Ladies of Laughter "Professional" winner, Poppy Champlin.

Those interested in entering the Ladies of Laughter 'Her Time' competition should go to https://www.ladiesoflaughter.org. Contestants must be eighteen years or older and must enter before September 30th to be considered for the 2026 competition. The cost to enter is $35.00. Contestants are urged to apply early.

Tickets are limited for the October 21st Ladies of Laughter Top Ten event at the Laurie Beechman Theatre at 407 West 42nd Streeton October 21st, 2026. They are on sale now by calling 212-695-6909 or by going to https://events.leapevents.com/event/lbt25-ladies-of-laughter.

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