LA MUSICA DOLCE Presents The Italian Influence In The Great American Songbook
The presentation will take place Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3PM.
Italy has been a great source of inspiration in American culture, art and politics. This influence can be heard in the musical contribution of composers and performers of the great American songbook.
Pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard presents compositions such as Mona Lisa, More, Volare and That's Amore that live within the fabric of this remarkable collection. This concert will celebrate this music along with the stories behind the songs.
Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3PM (raindate September 27th). Garibaldi-Meucci Museum (outdoors), 420 Tompkins Ave, Staten Island. NY 10305. Tel: 718 442-1608.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....
The Gateway Playhouse Sues Actor's Equity Association, Equity Says Allegations are- 'Completely Devoid of Merit'
The Gateway Playhouse announced this week that they have filed suit against Actor's Equity Association and the union's pension and health fund on beha...