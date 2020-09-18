LA MUSICA DOLCE Presents The Italian Influence In The Great American Songbook

The presentation will take place Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3PM.

Italy has been a great source of inspiration in American culture, art and politics. This influence can be heard in the musical contribution of composers and performers of the great American songbook.

Pianist/vocalist Alex Leonard presents compositions such as Mona Lisa, More, Volare and That's Amore that live within the fabric of this remarkable collection. This concert will celebrate this music along with the stories behind the songs.

Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3PM (raindate September 27th). Garibaldi-Meucci Museum (outdoors), 420 Tompkins Ave, Staten Island. NY 10305. Tel: 718 442-1608.

