Krystal Joy Brown & Claim Our Space Now Call on Theatre Community for RALLY FOR FREEDOM

Claim Our Space Now, Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown, along with fellow officials, leaders, and activists have come together to urge the Broadway & theatrical community at large to peacefully protest the erasure of Black lives and Black Trans Lives in our communities. In alliance with Broadway for Racial Justice, Claim Our Space Now is fighting for respect and action for Tony McDade, Riah Milton, Dominique Fells, Nina Pop, and the countless other lives that have been stolen with little to no recourse. All of our voices are valuable in this urgent fight to save ALL Black lives.

Who: Claim Our Space Now, Krystal Joy Brown, Broadway for Racial Justice

What: Rally for Freedom - Pride for All Black Lives

When: Saturday, June 27th

Time: 10am-3pm

Where: Times Square -- north side, between 46th and 47th streets (Start) / Sheridan Square (End)

Claim Our Space Now, dedicated to emboldening urgent action to dismantle white supremacy and save Black lives, kicks off its organization by hosting a rally and march, in collaboration with Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown, to amplify Black LGBTQIA+ voices with help from the Broadway community as we celebrate Pride! This is a joyful celebration honoring the lives senselessly taken at the hands of racial injustice, violence, and transphobia. As an intersectional coalition, we understand that galvanizing our community in this way can pose certain health risks. Knowing this, we will provide free COVID-19 testing to those who need access to one. We will also provide free HIV/STD testing, for those who are in need of access to these tests as well.

Claim Our Space Now was founded by Marla Louissaint (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Netflix's Seven Seconds) and co-founded by Dimitri Joseph Moïse (actor, award-winning editor, and national HIV activist).

Performers will include: Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) & Anastacia McClesky (Caroline or Change, Waitress); Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical, Sister Act), Charity Dawson (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire); Daniel Watts (Hamilton, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical); Lisa Ramey (John Legend's team, The Voice), Ari Groovez & DJ Duggz

Krystal Joy Brown is a Broadway, film and T.V. actress, writer and director and activist who is currently portraying Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway. She has also starred in MOTOWN (Diana Ross), BIG FISH (Josephine Bloom), LEAP OF FAITH (Ornella), HAIR (Dionne/Abe Lincoln). She has been seen on Law and Order: SVU Deadbeat, Castle Disney Channel's Sydney to the Max and more. She voices Netossa on the Netflix/DreamWorks Series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She co-hosts political feminist podcast, "How We Do This".

