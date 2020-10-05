Kristofer Hivju Will Star in DISTANT Alongside Anthony Ramos

The "Game of Thrones" actor joins the sci-fi comedy.

"Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju has joined the cast of "Distant," an upcoming sci-fi film also starring "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott.

The film centers an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor - a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon ("Blades of Glory") direct the film, with a script by Spenser Cohen.

Hivju played Tormund Giantsbane on "Game of Thrones." He also starred in "The Fate of the Furious," "The Thing," "After Earth," and "Force Majeure." He will star in the upcoming season of "The Witcher" on Netflix.

