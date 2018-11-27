Kristine Nielsen Completes the Cast of GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen will complete the starry cast of Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac, joining the previously announced three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin. Directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.

Previews will begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, ahead of an opening night on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Taylor Mac, (who uses "judy," lowercase sic, not as a name but as a gender pronoun) is one of the most exciting theater artists of our time. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus marks Mac's highly anticipated Broadway debut. Mac is the conceiver/author/star of one of the most decorated and talked-about American cultural events in recent memory, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, as well as the author of the acclaimed play, Hir, and a MacArthur Fellow.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere (among them a midwife on the verge of death - Nielsen). And two very lowly servants - Lane and Martin - are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.

The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher & three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design).

Kristine Nielsen's Broadway credits include Present Laughter; You Can't Take It With You; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award); Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson; Spring Awakening; The Green Bird; Jackie; and The Iceman Cometh. Off-Broadway credits include Taylor Mac's Hir; Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them; How I Spent Last Summer; Omnium Gatherum; Our Leading Lady; Betty's Summer Vacation (Obie Award); Dog Opera (Obie). Regional work at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Guthrie Theater, McCarter Theatre, The Old Globe, Long Wharf Theatre, Yale Repertory Theatre, Alley Theatre, and most recently, "Dolly Levi" in The Matchmaker at The Goodman Theatre. Television: "Happyish," "Elementary," "Political Animals," NBC's "Sound of Music Live!," Amazon's "Z: The Beginning of Everything." Film: Theresa Rebeck's Trouble, Morning Glory, The Savages, Small Time Crooks. Graduate of Northwestern University and the Yale School of Drama.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You