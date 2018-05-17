Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Re-Boots for Fourth Year!

Kristin Chenoweth has re-booted her Broadway Bootcamp for the fourth year, featuring more talent and more curriculum!

From the stage of last year's premiere edition of the bootcamp's Kristi Awards show at the Broken Arrow PAC, the world renowned "local girl makes good" Kristin Chenoweth told the audience it took her three years to figure out what she wanted for the program.

This year, although she's been on set in Vancouver filming the second season of NBC's legal comedy series "TRIAL & ERROR," she has continued to reach out, plan and fine-tune an even more detailed week of work adding a day and making the camp show and awards land on Saturday night.

Mark Frie, camp coordinator and president of ARTSOK; Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow and Kim Vento, director of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center are thrilled to be planning this year's strategies with Chenoweth after last year's enormous growth spurt and positive responses from students, their families and friends.

Auditions were held last February with 52 students being chosen out of the hundreds who auditioned. During the immersive camp week of June 10-16, the week kicks off Sunday night with a TONY watch party full of lots of surprises. Monday morning students begin participating in a rigorous daily schedule that includes acting, dance, singing, staging, coaching and more. New this year is an "after lunch-break" series where students get to Skype with stars currently working on Broadway. Scheduled are Katharine McPhee (WAITRESS), Tony Winner Lea Salonga (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND), Broadway's current PHANTOM, Ben Crawford and Andrew Chappelle (HAMILTON). The exchange brings immediacy to the challenges of what it's like to do eight performances a week in long run shows. Chenoweth will host fun social activities like last season's popular Broadway Dance and singing the national anthem at a Tulsa Drillers game.

This year, the staff and experience of the faculty has been expanded by Chenoweth, Vento and Frie. Returning is Richard Jay-Alexander, a 43-year veteran of Broadway & Concert stages working with Bernadette Peters, Ms. Chenoweth, Norm Lewis, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Ricky Martin and more. Also back is Michael Orland, the associate musical director for sixteen seasons of "American Idol" collaborating with stars like Kristen Bell, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton and Burt Bacharach. Tony winner Faith Prince returns having starred in "Guys and Dolls," "Annie" and "Noises Off" as well as many other stage and television productions. Also returning are New York famed photographer Bruce Glikas, technical director Matt Berman, Tony winner Baayork Lee and Broadway's Tony-Nominated Lara Teeter who is also on faculty at St. Louis's Webster University. The extraordinary list of faculty continues with Broadway musical director Kevin Stites, the amazing multi-talented and Tony-nominated Broadway star Christopher Sieber, singer/dancer Kyle Garvin and New York's celebrated voice teacher Celeste Simone who Kristin is especially excited about, finding her very close in inspiration to the legendary Florence Birdwell. And to complete the list, last year's most popular gal and DJ/assistant Nellie Beavers returns in addition to well-known local collaborators Jack Wallace and John Sawyer.

The camp ends with the KRISTI AWARDS featuring students and staff Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 PM at the BAPAC.

