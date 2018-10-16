Kristin Chenoweth Will Not Be Part of AMERICAN GODS Season 2

Kristin Chenoweth will not appear in season 2 of American Gods, says TVLine.

After showrunner Bryan Fuller's departure after last season, Chenoweth, his long time friend, decided to follow him out.

"I couldn't come back without him," Chenoweth, who played Olive Snook in Fuller's 2007-2009 ABC dramedy Pushing Daisies, said. "It wouldn't be right."

Gillian Anderson - who played Media on AMERICAN GODS and starred in Fuller's HANNIBAL - left the show under similar circumstances.

"Let me just say this: Those people are also my family," she said. "It came out of [author Neil] Gaiman's brain, who is a genius." She wants the show to be a success FOR THE PEOPLE who are still involved with it. But ultimately...

"I mean," she said, "Bryan's my guy."

