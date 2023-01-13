Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kristin Chenoweth Will Discuss Her Book 'I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts' at Barnes & Noble Next Week

Chenoweth appears in conversation with Elizabeth Teeter.

Jan. 13, 2023 Â 

Kristin Chenoweth will appear at Barnes & Noble next week to promote her book 'I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts'.

Fans are invited to Barnes & Noble - Union Square on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, as the EmmyÂ® and TonyÂ® Award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author appears in conversation with Elizabeth Teeter.

This inspiring high-design, colorful book features philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure.

Purchase tickets here.

About The Book

Aristotle. Socrates. Descartes. And now, Chenoweth. (How about some women, am I right?)

From television actress, Broadway star, and New York Times bestselling author Kristin Chenoweth comes I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts, an inspiring high-design, colorful book featuring philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure. Just like Kristin's grandmother inspired her to trust her heart and develop her own belief system, you'll be inspired to develop your own life philosophies, as you journey through some of Kristin's most vulnerable and humorous personal stories, in her constant pursuit to make the most out of life.

In each chapter, you'll find:

  • Behind-the-scenes stories from Kristin's personal life
  • High-design, colorful pages of inspirational quotes
  • Engaging prompts, prayers, and inspiring quotes


Oh, and a warning: There will be Bible verses. There will be f-bombs. Read responsibly.

I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts is the perfect book to pick up on days when you need an extra shot of encouragement, a little laughter, and a gentle reminder that kindness can take you a long way. This is a great gift to give for birthdays, holidays, graduations, Mother's Day, or for fans of Kristin Chenoweth, known for her Emmy Award-winning role in the ABC hit series Pushing Daisies and Broadway's Wicked.



