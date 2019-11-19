Kristin Chenoweth, Sean Hayes & More to Present at THE PALEY HONORS Celebrating TV's Comedy Legends

The Paley Center for Media today announced a star-studded lineup of presenters and guests who will participate in this year's The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends. The event will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 6:30pm at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

This year's Paley Honors celebration will pay tribute to the enduring creative impact of comedy legends Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin. For acknowledgement of their pioneering work in television, each will receive the Paley Honors award which is presented to individuals or series whose achievements have been groundbreaking and whose body of work has consistently set the bar for excellence.

The evening will also highlight television comedy's unique ability to remind us of our shared humanity through the power of laughter, with special salutes to television milestones in scripted comedy series, stand-up, late night, and sketch/variety series.

Presenters for the program will include: Anthony Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Sean Hayes, D.L. Hughley, Allison Janney, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, George Lopez, Debra Messing, Conan O'Brien, and Rob Reiner. Guests of the evening include: Jason Alexander, Tichina Arnold, Mayim Bialik, Cocoa Brown, Novi Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Terry Crews, Kat Dennings, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Mitzi Gaynor, Marla Gibbs, Zulay Henao, Marilu Henner, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Bob Mackie, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jane Seymour, Jimmie Walker, Michaela Watkins, Palmer Williams Jr., and Cedric Yarbrough among others.

"Laughter and television each have a way of bringing people together, so it's only fitting that this year's Paley Honors celebrates both," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We're honored to welcome this incredible list of comedy legends, presenters, and guests for what promises to be an unforgettable evening."

"It surprises and thrills the hell out of me to be in the company of these elderly folk," said Norman Lear.

"I am thrilled to be honored with such distinguished company," said Bob Newhart. "Even my wife is impressed."

And said Lily Tomlin, "Well, this is just dandy!"

Proceeds raised from this year's Paley Honors event will support the creation of the Paley Center's Comedy Collection, a unique compendium of programs and groundbreaking comedic moments across eight decades of television, which will be preserved as part of the Paley Archive, the world's largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming. The evening will also benefit the Paley Center's ongoing Education Programs.

Hearst will serve as Co-chair; Annenberg Foundation, CBS Corporation & Showtime Networks Inc., Facebook, and Shapiro/West Productions will serve as Benefactors; and Patron support is provided by some of the most influential media and entertainment companies including: Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Berlanti Family Foundation, BET Networks, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Creative Artists Agency, Deutsch LA, Endemol Shine North America, EPIX, FOX Corporation/Fox Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting, HBO, Hulu, Lionsgate, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Michael Kassan/MediaLink, Janice Min, MSGCI/Sports + Entertainment Ventures Network; NBC Entertainment, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Nielsen, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Mary Parent, PwC, Sony Pictures Television, Verizon, Walt Disney Television, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. Television, World Surf League, YouTube, and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Paley Honors production team is led by Paley Center President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Chief Programming Officer, Executive Vice President Diane Lewis.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit paley.me/lahonors2019.





