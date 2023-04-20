Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle, and More Set For American Pops' HOW GREAT THOU ART Concert

The concert is set for Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30pm at National United Methodist Church.

Apr. 20, 2023 Â 

Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle, and more will appear in an upcoming concert from the American Pops Orchestra, titled 'How Great Thou Art: A Sacred Celebration'.

From gospel songs to hymns, oratorios to choral music, sacred music encompasses a broad range of genres across classical, pop, Motown, country, and more. "How Great Thou Art: A Sacred Celebration" includes up-beat ensemble numbers, breathtaking ballads, and brand new arrangements for songs such as "Because He Lives", "Joyful, Joyful," and "The Lord Bless You and Keep You."

The concert is set for Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30pm at National United Methodist Church. Performances include:

Together with The American Pops Orchestra and a robust combined choir from local community groups and churches, this concert represents the vast fellowship of artists united through sacred pieces. This 90-minute concert will be filmed live, with audience shots and reactions being featured in the final National TV broadcast!

Join APO at a VIP reception following the performance for a meet and greet with select artists! To attend you will need to select VIP Ticket & After Party at checkout.

For every ticket sold, $5 is going to Washington Interfaith Network , to help support local communities of all faiths.






