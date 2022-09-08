Kristin Chenoweth & Kenny Ortega Team Up For Docu-Series on Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

Kristin Chenoweth and Kenny Ortega are teaming up for a new docu-series inspired by the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp. The series will be produced by Monarch Media and will be titled "1300 Miles to Broadway."

Deadline reports that the series will introduce 8th to 12th graders into the world of performing arts through acting, singing, and dancing master classes and will also follow the emotional journey that they take as they begin to prepare for their future as performers.

This past summer, Emmy Award winning Director and Choreographer Ortega served as Camp Director for this summer's Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp.

Ortega & Chenoweth have a long history working with each other including their triumph on the Disney Channel, "Descendants", and of course, the PBS special "Coming Home" filmed at the Kristin Chenoweth Theater in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Recently completing its seventh year, the bootcamp takes place in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and occurred over the course of two weeks. The weeks are filled with classes ranging from acting, dancing, singing and other skills needed for a life in the arts. Classes were led by Ortega, Chenoweth, and the best of Broadway.

Joining Chenoweth and Ortega in teaching classes this past summer were Musical Director and Broadway Conductor Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jordan Fisher, Kevin Chamberlin, Faith Prince, Owen Patrick Joyner, Booboo Stewart, Madison Reyes and Academy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz.

Within the course of one week at camp, the series will document the life-changing breakthroughs and friendships that are made at Broadway Bootcamp. The one week session also concludes with a student and faculty live performance.

Kristin Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

Chenoweth can also be seen in the new Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!, which is now in production for a second season.

Producer, director, and choreographer Kenny Ortega has brought many musicals to life though films and television movies, including Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical trilogy, Newsies, the Descendants films, Hannah Montana, and the recent film remakes of Dirty Dancing and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.