Korean Cultural Center New York Hosts HANGAWI: Korean Festival

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) presents the Hangawi Korean Festival on September 10, 2023 in New York to celebrate the vibrant community spirit of Chuseok, one of the largest Korean holidays (Korean Thanksgiving) at lineup of panels and workshops showcasing Asian American and Korean American arts, crafts, entrepreneurship, and culture. Entry is free and open to the public. RSVPs are requested for attendance.

Hangawi Korean Festival

Samsung 837, NYC, 837 Washington St, New York, NY 10014

Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1-7pm

A celebration of the biggest holiday observed in Korea, also known as Chuseok. This all-day festival will feature Korean American talents from both LA and NY across industries such as art, beauty, fashion, food, and more. A day of cultural demonstrations, Korean food tastings, interactive workshops, and collaborative live panels.

Co-produced by MAUM Korean Goods and Korean Cultural Center New York.

The Hangawi Korean Festival on Sunday, September 10th at Samsung 837, a retail experience space. designed to inspire people to unlock the connected life they aspire to have, is a full day of panels, workshops, and cultural events, kicking off with a program from NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) followed by live panel discussions with Korean cookbook authors to K-beauty founders. Family-friendly programs designed to introduce Korean traditions and cuisine, provide a space for learning and community, and foster cultural diversity in New York. We invite you to discover the rich cultural aspects of Korea while celebrating the contributions of Korean artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

This event is held in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of ROK-US Alliance.

The full lineup of participating businesses and programs will be available online at www.koreanculture.org and hangawi.org (going live August 24th, 2023). Further announcements will be made via KCCNY Instgram @kccny

ARTISTS AND PANELS (Full Lineup to be Announced)

September 10th, 2023: Select Panelist/Artist Highlights

Panel: James Park (Cookbook author)

www.cookingmyfeelings.com / IG: @jamesyworld

Korean-born food content creator, personality, recipe developer, and cookbook author with a great passion for fried chicken and chili crisp.

Panel: Ho Jae Kim (Visual Artist)

www.hojaekim.com / IG: @artjkim

The fascinating and sensitive paintings of Korean-born and New York-based Ho Jae Kim work on a number of philosophic, creative and technical levels.

Panel: Yoona Hur (Visual Artist)

www.yoonyounghur.com / IG: @yoona.hur

Yoon-Young Hur is an artist based in New York. She creates ceramics and paintings rooted in Korean heritage and experiments on materiality and form.

Workshop: Artbo (Jogakbo)

www.artboshop.com / IG: @artbo__

Founder: Yejin Shin

Artbo studio utilizes a signature aesthetic to offer services in Jogakbo art, workshops, and event design.

Artist Spotlight: Kioh Tea (Cha)

www.kiohtea.com / IG: @kiohtea

Founder: Kioh Park

Kioh Park is a Tea Sommelier sourcing teas of the highest quality from organic farms in Korea and China. Garden-direct, teas are personally selected and taste-tested.

Artist Spotlight: Rice Blossoms (dduk)

www.riceblossoms.com / IG: @rice_blossoms

Founder: Jennifer Ban

Rice Blossoms takes a modern and luxurious approach to crafting traditional Korean desserts. Most desserts are vegan + gluten free.