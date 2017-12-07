Klea Blackhurst and More Join Hayley Mills in PARTY FACE at City Center; Cast Complete!

Producers Robert Driemeyer, Morgan Sills and Jan Warner have announced complete casting for the New York Premiere of Party Face, a new comedy by Isobel Mahon ("Glenroe," "Fair City") and directed by Amanda Bearse ("Married...With Children").

Party Face will begin performances on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at City Center Stage 2 (131 West 55th Street) for a run through April 8, 2018. Opening night is set for Monday, January 22, 2018. Tickets are available now at www.nycitycenter.org.

Academy Award-winning actress Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap, Pollyanna) will be joined by Klea Blackhurst (Goodspeed's Hello, Dolly!, The Nutty Professor), Gina Costigan (Mint Theater's The Suitcase Under the Bed), Brenda Meaney (Indian Ink), and Allison Jean White (Roundabout's Man and Boy).

You're invited to a party that's full of surprises. Careful plans are upended when a mother brings her own food to her daughter's party-and also the "right" person to be her daughter's new best friend. They put on their "party faces" and hope for the best--but when facades crack, secrets spill...and laughter roars as their revelry leads to revelations.

PARTY FACE will feature set design by Jeff Ridenour, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume designs by Michael Blatzer, sound design by Damien Figueras and casting by Pat McCorkle, CSA, McCorkle Casting, Ltd. Brierpatch Productionsserves as general management.

PARTY FACE is currently touring Ireland as a Jan Warner production under its original title BOOM?, starring playwright Isobel Mahon.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning icon Hayley Mills has been seen in a variety of roles over the course of a sixty-year career in film, television, and theatre. Best known for her performances in Disney's Pollyanna (Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA nomination) and her dual roles as "Susan" and "Sharon" in The Parent Trap (Golden Globe nomination) and its three sequels, Mills' film roles also include Tiger Bay (BAFTA Award), Whistle Down the Wind (BAFTA nomination), That Darn Cat!, and The Trouble With Angels. On television, Mills appeared in the series "Wild at Heart," "The Flame Trees of Thika," "Good Morning Miss Bliss" and "Midsomer Murders." Mills has also appeared in a variety of plays and musicals in New York and the West End. Among her theatre credits are The King & I, Dial 'M' For Murder, Fallen Angels, Rebecca, Ladies In Lavender, Pride And Prejudice, and Noël Coward's Suite In Two Keys, for which she received a Theatre World Award.

Klea Blackhurst recently introduced the title role in the world premiere of Hazel at Drury Lane in Chicago, starred in Goodspeed Opera's 50th anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! and the world premiere of the Marvin Hamlisch/Rupert Holmes musical, The Nutty Professor. Other credits include: NY- A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Bingo, By Jupiter, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony; Regionally: Ragtime (Ogunquit Playhouse), Annie Get Your Gun (Glimmerglass Opera), Call Me Madam (42nd Street Moon), Chicago (Pioneer Theatre Company) and two productions of Gypsy. TV/radio: Shelby Cross on "Onion News Network," "The Knick," "Sesame Street," and "Prairie Home Companion." Known for her Ethel Merman tribute, Everything The Traffic Will Allow, her other shows are Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke's Broadway and Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael, in collaboration with Billy Stritch. She's appeared in legendary halls from London's Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Philly. Klea is a charter member of the Jerry Herman Legacy Concerts and a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah.

Gina Costigan: Training: AOS (Dist) Film and Television Performance (NYCDA), BA (Hons) Drama (Queen's University, Belfast). Notable credits: Off Broadway: The Suitcase Under the Bed (Mint Theater Company) Crackskull Row (The Irish Repertory Theatre) Regional: The Seedbed (New Jersey Repertory Company) Theatre Ireland, UK & US: Voice Carry (IAC) Toys in the Attic (White Plains Performing Arts Center), An Trial (National Tour -Ireland), Les Impossibles (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Bon go Barr (Northern Ireland Tour), I scream, you scream, the cat screams (Project Arts Centre), Buile an Phice (Andrew's Lane Theatre) The Risen People (The Gaiety Theatre)Film and TV: "Vikings" (History Channel), "Becoming Jane" (Miramax Films), "Veronica Guerin" (Jerry Bruckheimer Films), "Gender Bender" (One Last Day Productions), "Halal Daddy" (Florin Film), "Fair City" (European soap opera), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon). Gina is a resident artist at the cell. www.ginacostigan.com.

Brenda Meaney: Off-Broadway work includes Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink (Roundabout); Incognito (Manhattan Theatre Club); The New Morality (The Mint Theatre). Regional credits include Indian Ink, Venus in Fur, and most recently Tom Stoppard's newest play The Hard Problem (American Conservatory Theatre); Caucasian Chalk Circle and Caryl Churchill's Owners (Yale Repertory Theatre); And a Nightingale Sang... (Westport Country Playhouse); Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre). Foreign credits include Basin (Abbey Theatre Studio/Anu Productions); The Way of the Language: Voices from the War on Terror (Project Arts Centre, Dublin); and Biography of Bernie Ward (Samuel Beckett Theatre, Dublin). Brenda is a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin and the Yale School of Drama. Television: "Hell on Wheels" (AMC), "Love/Hate" (Radio Teilifís Éireann).

Allison Jean White: Theatre credits include Man and Boy (Roundabout), The Shaughraun (Irish Rep), Santa Doesn't Come to the Holiday Inn (Ensemble Studio Theatre), The 39 Steps (National Tour), King Charles III (A.C.T., Seattle Rep, Shakespeare Theatre DC), The Realistic Joneses, The Circle, Travesties (A.C.T.), Disgraced (Arizona Theatre Company), Heartbreak House (Berkeley Rep), and others at A.C.T., Northern Stage, Magic Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, SF Playhouse, Living Room Theatre, and WHAT. Film/TV credits include "The Family Fang," "The Blacklist," "The Slap," and "High Maintenance." Graduate of the American Conservatory Theater MFA program.

