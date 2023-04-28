Kenneth Branagh Will Direct and Star in KING LEAR in the West End and New York

Kenneth Branagh will direct and play the title role in William Shakespeare's King Lear at Wyndham's Theatre previewing from 21 October 2023.

Branagh trained at RADA, and has worked as an actor, director, writer and producer across theatre, film and television.



He won the Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in 1982, and has been nominated five more times in four different categories, receiving the special Society of London Theatre Award in 2017.

Tickets for the London season will go on sale on 5 June at 12 noon.

For further information and to sign up to the mailing list for priority booking please visit www.kinglearbranagh.com

The production will transfer to The Shed's Griffin Theater in New York for autumn 2024.

Full cast and creative news will be announced in due course.