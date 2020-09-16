Kennedy Center Announces First In-Person Performance Since March with Renee Fleming and Vanessa Williams

The performance will be livestreamed on Saturday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first performance in front of a live audience on one of the Center's famed stages in more than six months. Featuring two of America's most celebrated vocalists, Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, the concert launches the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series, designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center. The configuration of the theater has been re-imagined to place the artists on a 30 x 24-foot stage extension built over the orchestra-level seating area. An invited audience of 40 people will enter through the wide loading doors on the Center's front plaza and will sit in physically-distanced pairs on the stage facing the iconic red interior of the hall.

The concert, A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, will explore the healing power of the performing arts and the resilience and hope needed in our current time through a very personal collection of songs performed by Fleming and Williams. With music direction by Rob Mathes, the evening will also include a new song written specially for this concert by Tony Award® nominee Andrew Lippa.

This unique event will be livestreamed via the Kennedy Center's website, and passes to view the concert may be purchased for $15 in advance beginning Friday, September 18 or at the time of the performance by clicking HERE.

Audiences will be able to experience future On Stage at the Opera House performances in-person at the Kennedy Center with select concerts to be livestreamed. Tickets for the following performances are now on-sale via the Kennedy Center website or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324:

October 2: Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra

October 8: Jazz Gallery All-Stars

October 20: the Dover Quartet and the Escher Quartet

October 30: Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra

Additional artists and dates will be announced at a later time.

The Kennedy Center's COVID-19 guidance is developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's leading hospitals, and a forefront leader in research, education, and health information. The expertise of the Cleveland Clinic is based on currently available data and guidelines from the CDC and has helped the Center to strengthen safety procedures.

The Kennedy Center is taking numerous steps to ensure the safety of everyone participating in on-site programming, while delivering a way for patrons to comfortably experience the live performing arts.

Physical Distancing: Each activity is designed with physical distancing in mind. Markers on the floor where lines form will encourage distancing of at least six feet between patrons in public spaces.

Heightened Cleaning Procedures: High-touch surfaces will receive frequent cleaning and performances spaces will be sanitized on a regular schedule.

Reduced Contact Points: The Center is working to reduce the number of contact points by implementing mobile tickets, encouraging prepaid parking, and eliminating cash transactions.

Employee Screening: All Kennedy Center employees will undergo health screening before reporting to work and will wear a mask or face covering while at work. In addition, gloves will be worn when there is not a contactless solution.

Sanitizing Stations: Hand sanitizer dispensers are available at all building entrances and other high-traffic areas.

Additionally, the Kennedy Center will require all patrons to wear proper face-covering masks and requests that patrons stay home if feeling sick, practice good hygiene, and allow extra time as exit and entry may take longer than usual with physical distancing in place. Further risk mitigation protocols may be implemented based on local conditions.

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles

