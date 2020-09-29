Ken Davenport's THE DAN PLAN to Become a Major Motion Picture

Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport writes and produces.

Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, has optioned "The Dan Plan" to become a major motion picture.

"Dan McLaughlin did what so many golfers and so many people dream about. He quit his day job to go after a goal, putting one of the greatest theories of the last decade to the test . . . can you go from a rookie to a master in 10,000 hours? I couldn't think of a better inspirational and aspirational story to put on a screen," Davenport states.

In 2010, Dan quit his day job in an attempt to become a professional golfer. He had minimal golf experience, but the plan wasn't really about golf: through this process, Dan hoped to prove to himself and others that it's never too late to start a new pursuit in life.

The goal was to make the PGA Tour through testing out Dr. K Anders Ericsson's theory, featured in Malcolm Gladwell's bestseller, "The Outliers," that it takes 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to become an overachiever in any specific field. After 9 months of planning and 5 years of saving up money he started off on the journey.

"I started this journey in the hopes of inspiring others to explore all the possibilities life affords them. To dream big and do the impossible. And even if you don't get to exactly where you think you want to go, where you end up can be even better," says McLaughlin.

"The Dan Plan" will be written and produced by Ken Davenport, a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose credits include: Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award Best Musical Revival), Gettin' The Band Back Together, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway. In 2019, Inc. 5000 named Ken's production company, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, one of America's fastest-growing private companies. He is the founder of TheaterMakersStudio.com, a one-of-a-kind community that provides training and inspiration from Broadway's best to writers, directors, producers and more. Ken also serves as the Executive Producer for NORTH AMERICA for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. Outside of theatre, he has produced the award-winning These Magnificent Miles: On the Long Road with Red Wanting Blue, a documentary on one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country, and an award-winning TV pilot entitled The Bunny Hole which has appeared in the LA Indie Film Festival, the Orlando Film Festival, the LA Comedy Festival and more. Ken was featured on a national commercial for Apple's iPhone, named one of Crain's "Forty Under 40" and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway. He created the best-selling Broadway board game Be A Broadway Star. His blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist and more.

Dan McLaughlin is an American commercial photographer who quit his day job to become a professional golfer through 10,000 hours of deliberate practice. Using this method, he created a plan known as The Dan Plan. Prior to McLaughlin's Plan, he had never played a full 18 holes of golf and had no previous experience as a competitive athlete. Dan developed his skills by logging in 30-plus hours a week of practice to golf and was originally planned to hit the 10,000 hour goal of deliberate practice by October 2016. As this practice persisted, Dan wished to make a successful appearance in the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament to eventually obtain his PGA Tour card and win amateur events.

