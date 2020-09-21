Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joins Peter Dinklage-Led CYRANO Musical Film Adaptation

He joins Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, GAME OF THRONES star Peter Dinklage will lead MGM's Cyrano musical film adaptation, reprising a role he played off Broadway in 2019. Now according to Deadline, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Photograph, Godfather of Harlem) has joined the cast as Christian.

Haley Bennett will also reprise her role as Roxanne, which she starred alongside Dinklage in the Terris Theatre production. Joe Wright will direct the film, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

The musical is written by director, writer and stage actress Erica Schmidt, who is also Dinklage's wife, and is adapted from Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac. Schmidt wrote the libretto and the music is by The National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by The National's Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another.

The film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, along with Guy Heeley.

The New Group's Cyrano played a limited Off-Broadway engagement at The Daryl Roth Theatre.

Related Articles