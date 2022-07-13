Kelli O'Hara Will Appear in Concert at 92NY; Plus Lyrics & Lyricists Performances Announced

92NY has announced the Lyrics & Lyricists concert season along with Kelli O'Hara's 92NY solo concert debut - the only NYC solo engagement of the season for the Tony Award winner. L&L is the country's preeminent American Songbook series and is part of the 2022/23 Tisch Music Season, the first season curated by Amy Lam, Vice President, Tisch Music.



This season continues expanding L&L's vision of the American Songbook. Pop and protest songs of the 60s and 70s are side by side with more traditional L&L offerings - Broadway's great women songwriters and the incomparable Judy Garland.



Jessica Vosk and Mary-Mitchell Campbell begin with a show exploring such artists as Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, the Eagles, and others who created the era-defining West Coast pop sound. Kate Baldwin and Georgia Stitt celebrate Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Micki Grant, Lynn Ahrens and other groundbreaking women whose contributions are an essential part of the Broadway songbook. Tony Award-winner Warren Adams pays tribute to Black songwriters and artists whose work has been a catalyst for social change in a show featuring music by Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone and more. L&L closes the season at the end of Judy Garland's centennial year with a look at this iconic talent through her landmark weekly television shows in a show led by Billy Stritch.



"Audiences know L&L is the place for great performances and stories illuminating facets of American music from Broadway and elsewhere," comments Lam. "This season continues the L&L tradition of exploring significant American songs and their boundary-breaking creators, including artists who explored social justice through their music, and brought "California Dreamin'" to the world. As with the entire concert season, our programming encourages audiences to both think about and listen to music differently."

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Jessica Vosk SINGS THE SONGWRITERS OF LAUREL CANYON

Sat, Nov 5, 7:30 pm

Sun, Nov 6, 2 pm

Mon, Nov 7, 7:30 pm

Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk, who won hearts with her performances in Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof and more, then flat-out stole them in her sold-out 2021 Carnegie Hall debut, brings her love of the California songwriters of the 1960s and '70s to our stage. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and the Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. Joined by Broadway friends and renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Vosk takes us inside the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting. Hear Vosk in songs she makes both "of their time" and of ours in this one-of-a-kind show from one of today's most gifted and captivating performers.

MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS

Co-hosted by Kate Baldwin and Georgia Stitt

Sat, Dec 10, 7:30 pm

Sun, Dec 11, 2 pm

Mon, Dec 12, 7:30 pm

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin directs and stars in a show conceived with award-winning composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt celebrating Broadway's long history of women songwriters and their indelible work. Baldwin brings her vision, voice, and the charisma that has beguiled audiences in Broadway productions of Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow , and more. Stitt brings her deep expertise as an artist, advocate, and founder of Maestra Music. Together, along with some of their favorite Broadway stars, they celebrate the women whose contributions are an essential part of the Broadway songbook, from Kay Swift, Mary Rodgers, and Micki Grant to Liz Swados, Carol Hall, Jeanine Tesori, and others. Hear their songs and discover their stories in this rich and illuminating Lyrics & Lyricists show.

WHAT'S GOIN' ON?: SONGS OF SOCIAL CHANGE

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Tony-nominee Warren Adams

Sat, Mar 25, 7:30 pm

Sun, Mar 26, 2 pm

Mon, May 27, 7:30 pm

The brilliant Tony Award-winning theater artist and co-founder of the groundbreaking Black Theatre Coalition Warren Adams (Motown the Musical; Ruined) conceived and directs this show with Michael O. Mitchell (MJ: The Musical; Amateur Night at the Apollo) exploring the Black songwriters and artists whose work has been a catalyst for social change. Music by Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, and others whose songs of protest and cries for racial justice became anthems for generations are presented by some of Broadway's most thrilling talent. Their performances blend music, dance, poetry and visual art in this riveting and revelatory production.

JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING THE Judy Garland SHOW

Conceived, written, hosted, and music directed by Billy Stritch; starring Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Max von Essen

Sat, May 6, 7:30 pm

Sun, May 7, 2 pm

Mon, May 8, 7:30 pm

In this Judy Garland centennial year, we look at Garland's iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. Award-winning entertainer and music director Billy Stritch leads this Lyrics & Lyricists tribute, joined by a sensational cast of his nightclub and theater friends Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli and Max von Essen. They reimagine the searing solos and classic duets with Lena Horne, Mel TormÃ© , and others in songs by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, and more, for a Judy Garland tribute like no other, built around the show that brought one of Hollywood's greatest stars into America's living rooms every week, and further fueled her place in our hearts.

AN EVENING WITH KELLI O'HARA

In Person

Thu, Feb 16, 7:30 pm

Broadway royalty graces our stage when Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara joins us! O'Hara has established herself as one of the most gloriously gifted and versatile vocal and dramatic talents of any era, with the Tony win for her star turn in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of The King and I accompanied by Grammy, Emmy, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier nominations for her wide-ranging work. She joins us with a small ensemble for a program to be announced.

TISCH MUSIC 2022-23 SEASON

The 2022-23 Tisch Music Season is one of 92NY's largest and most diverse seasons to date. This season expands the organization's long tradition of strong classical programming and advances its roster of collaborations, commissions, and interdisciplinary presentations. Concerts include world premieres and works co-presented in collaboration with the World Music Institute, Liquid Music, and 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center, Harkness Dance Center and Bronfman Center for Jewish Life.



With 41 concerts, more than 20 92NY debuts, 34 premieres, and three 92NY commissions, the 22-23 season includes such highlights as:



The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from award-winning composer Jimmy LÃ³pez, performed by J'Nai Bridges in her New York recital debut and the Catalyst Quartet



The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center



Two co-presentations in a collaboration with theâ€¯World Music Institute featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Songs for Babyn Yar, originally produced by UK's Dash Arts.



An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices.



The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams.



Performances by such acclaimed classical and jazz artists as Joshua Bell, Larisa Martinez, Caroline Shaw, Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, Regina Carter, Branford Marsalis and Fred Hersh.



Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For the full schedule and more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.