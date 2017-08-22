Keeping Up with Daveed Diggs: Five Upcoming Projects You Should Know About

Daveed Diggs stole the hearts of audiences when he leapt into the spotlight in the original cast of "Hamilton." Earning instant acclaim and nabbing a Tony for Best Performance by a Featured actor in a musical, the Oakland-born rapper shot to stardom throughout his run as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit hip hop history lesson.

Following his run in the show, Daveed has branched out. Lending his talent to the television shows black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, SVU, and The Get Down, and hit films like Disney's Zootopia, Daveed has transcended his hip hop roots to become a bona fide star of the big and small screens, as well as the Great White Way.

As his star continues to rise, Daveed is moving full speed ahead with a slew of television and big screen ventures on his plate. Take a look at a few of his upcoming projects below and prepare for his eventual world domination:

Ferdinand (2017)

Daveed got in on the animation act with a brief musical appearance in the Oscar-winning film, Zootopia, but in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the classic children's book, Ferdinand the Bull, he's delving into voice acting, portraying one of Ferdi's furry friends, Dos, in the story of the peace-loving bovine who gets sent off to the bull fights. / Image courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

Snowpiercer (2018)

Based on the French graphic novel 'Le Transperceneige', this upcoming sci-fi drama series focuses on the last survivors on the planet. Inhabiting 'The Snowpiercer', a train that travels around the globe, the story follows the a post-apocalyptic society which has been divided into two feuding classes. Daveed will portray Layton Well, a barely surviving prisoner withing the train. The character is described as a quiet intellectual who reluctantly joins a struggle that could end life as he knows it on the Snowpiercer.

The Mayor (2017)

Daveed serves as executive producer on this upcoming ABC series about a small-time rapper with big-time dreams. Tired of waiting around for his big break, rapper Courtney Rose cooks up a publicity stunt to jump start his career: running for mayor of his hometown in California. When Courtney unexpectedly wins the election, it will be up to him and another Broadway favorite, Lea Michele, to turn Courtney into a mayor the town can be proud of and work to transform the city they love. Premiering Tuesday, October 3rd on ABC. / Image courtesy of ABC.

Wonder (2017)

In another upcoming silver screen take on a beloved book, Daveed will portray Mr. Browne in the Jacob Tremblay vehicle, "Wonder." Based on the YA best-seller by Stephen Chbosky, the story follows Auggie, a boy with a unique facial deformity who is starting his first year at a mainstream school. Through Auggie's interactions with his teachers and new classmates, "Wonder" tells an important tale of love, friendship, and acceptance. / Image courtesy of Lionsgate Films.

Blindspotting (2018)

Diggs will star alongside Rafael Casal in Snoot Entertainment's upcoming film Blindspotting. The film, which Diggs and Casal also wrote, is based on the writers lives in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area. Music video director Carlos Lopez Estrada will helm the project with Keith Calder and Jessica Calder producing The cast will also include Diggs Hamilton co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones, Janina Gavankar, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Ethan Embry, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kevin Carroll, Nyambi Nyambi, John Chaffin, and Wayne Knight.

