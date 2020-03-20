Keala Settle Sings From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and Chats With Special Guests on Seth Rudetsky's STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stars In The House continued last night (8pm) with Keala Settle!

Keala shared how she's spending her time while social distancing, the story behind her infamous "Nobody cares!" catchphrase, chatted with special guests Marc Shaiman, Jessie Mueller and Brian Stokes Mitchell, and treated viewers to songs from Hairspray, Waitress, and The Greatest Showman!

Settle shared the story behind the first song she performed, It Ain't Over 'Til The Fat Lady Sings, a number that was cut from the credits of the Hairspray movie, but made it onto the soundtrack.

"I got to do Hairspray for three years on the national tour... they did the film, and then they wrote a song that was supposed to be in the end credits for the movie, I don't think it happened, but they did a solid and put it on the actual soundtrack for the movie. I said, 'Let's sing it!' And I heard it and went, 'Wow, this is a big mistake, because it's really hard!' But, we're going to do it anyway!"

Seth then surprised Keala by bringing Marc Shaiman, composer and co-lyricist of Hairspray, onto the screen!

Seth asked, "Do you remember Keala on the national tour of Hairspray? Did you ever get to see her back then?"

Marc answered, "What do you think? I wasn't in self isolation then, yeah!"

Keala and Seth then dove into a fan-favorite story about the origins of her "catchphrase", "Nobody cares!"

Seth began, "James and I, and Julie and Keala were at this really wonderful party... we got into the cab, I was in the front seat, Keala, James and Julie were in the back. The cab driver just started explaining, 'I don't know, there's four of you'... and he's sort of explaining how to set up the cab, and I hear weird belting in a hostile... and it turns out that as the cab driver is talking, Keala is going, 'Nobody cares!' And I was like, 'Wait, sweet god, Keala, did you just sing 'Nobody cares?'"

Keala chipped in with, "Not only that, I said, 'Nobody cares! Shut the door.' My friend Robert Anthony Jones... We had the privilege to do a show together in Salt Lake City at Pioneer Theatre Company... we became really close good friends and I found him under his breath...we were taking notes and stuff, and there were notes for scenic and notes for everybody when we were in tech rehearsal, and there would be a dead silence, and I would just hear him go, 'Nobody cares!' and I was like, 'Why didn't I think of that!'"

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Keala Settle most recently portrayed bearded woman "Lettie Lutz" in the feature musical "The Greatest Showman." The film's song, "This Is Me," won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Settle made her Broadway debut in 2011 in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." She originated the role of "Norma Valverde" in "Hands on a Hardbody" and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Settle originated the role of "Becky" in the musical "Waitress," and played the roles of "Madame Thenardier" in the revival of "Les Miserables" and "Tracy Turnblad" in the national tour of "Hairspray."





