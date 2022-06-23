Kaylene Whiskey, Vincent Namatjira, and Tiger Yaltangki's 'Iwantja Rock N Roll' Opens Next Month at Fort Gansevoort, New York

Fort Gansevoort has announced Iwantja Rock n Roll, a group exhibition of new works by Australian artists Vincent Namatjira, Kaylene Whiskey, and Tiger Yaltangki, three leading artist members of the indigenous Indulkana Community in the northwestern region of South Australia on Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands.

On view from Thursday, July 7, 2022, their combined paintings, complemented by recent video works by Whiskey and Yaltangki, offer insight into the confluent global influences - from contemporary Western pop culture to traditional Anangu culture - that vivify the extraordinary artistic outpouring from Iwantja Arts, one of eleven indigenous owned and governed Aboriginal art centers in the APY Art Centre Collective. Iwantja Arts supports the artistic practices of more than forty members, working across various mediums, including painting, sculpture, video art, and printmaking.



On view through August 20, 2022, Iwantja Rock n Roll follows Fort Gansevoort's 2021 online exhibition Spirits, Popstars, and Royals. Iwantja Rock n Roll is the first on-site gallery exhibition in New York City for Namatjira, Whiskey, and Yaltangki.



Renowned in Australia, the three artists are part of a compelling movement in contemporary art from remote Indigenous communities across their nation. Despite originating from a remote location, their work looks outward to address global concerns while simultaneously reflecting the reality of everyday life in APY lands.



Vincent Namatjira's bold portraits explore the complexities of colonial history and its lasting effects on Aboriginal Australians. Inserting his own likeness into many of his paintings, Namatjira renders himself in fictional encounters with contemporary international political figures including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and, in particular, members of the British Royal family. Painting with broad strokes in acrylic, Namatjira often exaggerates the physical features and expressions of his subjects to satirical effect. In his five-part portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, entitled Elizabeth (on Country), 2021, Namatjira juxtaposes the aging Queen's visage with the rugged Australian landscape of his homeland. The continuous majestic mountain range fluidly links the individual portraits into a unified composition. "On Country" is a turn of phrase used by Aboriginal Australians to describe the experience of physically standing on the land and engaging with the site of one's ancestral home. Placing the Queen alone in the vast and barren environment, Namatjira subverts the formality of his subject's public persona, and locates her in foreign Indigenous territory. This artistic strategy speaks to the complicated relationship between The British Royal Family and the entrenched history of marginalization of Indigenous Australian Communities.



Packed with irreverent comedy and cross-generational influences, Kaylene Whiskey's work celebrates heroic women, pop culture idols, and Anangu heritage. Her practice blends the traditional culture of her community's elders with the experiences of a younger generation that has grown up with the contemporary influence of Western media. Whiskey's chosen subjects include Wonder Woman, Cat Woman, Beyoncé, Cher, Dolly Parton, and Princess Leia. In her painting Kungkas In Hollywood, 2021, Whiskey inserts herself into a fantastical scene where she appears in conversation with Beyoncé and Dolly Parton. The artist refers to these iconic singers as her Kungkas, or her female cohort. In the Yankunytjatjara language the word "kungka" can refer to a woman of any age, but most often describes young woman. Painting her figures in bright colors and a superflat style, Whiskey fills the entire surface of her works with a kaleidoscopic design formed from commercial objects, plants and wildlife. Utilizing the comic book convention of speech bubbles, the women humorously quip about their activities. With meticulous detail, Whiskey uses clothing and adornment as means to communicate characteristics about each figure. Beyoncé's crown identifies the almost monarchical quality of her popstar status, while the decorative pattern of her garment evokes the aesthetic of traditional Aboriginal dot painting. Her earrings take the form of tjala (honey ants), a traditional food source across the Northern Territory and South Australia. The Honey Ant is an important link between Anangu mythology and inter-dependence on the environment. In contrast, Dolly Parton wears an American-flag-patterned top, while strumming a pink guitar and singing about Mary and Jesus. In Whiskey's eyes, both women equally represent aspirational American women. In all her work, Whiskey conflates the opulence of Western celebrity and material culture with Anangu traditions as a vibrant expression of her cross-cultural interests. As a recurring motif across many of her works, a decorative clock appears to signify that it is always "Party time" in the world of Whiskey's paintings.



Tiger Yaltangki's richly colored canvases combine elements of fantasy with his interpretations of Anangu culture and references to contemporary life. His imagery reflects the artist's understanding of land and Country, as well as the music of ACDC and Hank Williams, and a fondness for science fiction. Many of Yaltangki's acrylic paintings feature Mamu-spirit people, creatures, or monsters-who appear in traditional stories told to children to deter them from exploring dangerous places. Yaltangki renders these entities with bold linear outlines, highlighting their toothy grins, bulging eyes, and flailing limbs. He often titles his paintings Malpa Wiru (good friends), casting the characters he summons as both as spirit beings and companions.