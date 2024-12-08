Kayla Michiels Releases New Children's Book THE UCKY MUCKY DUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ucky Mucky Duck by Kayla Michiels, illustrated by Leesa Link, is now available to entertain and enchant children with a playful story of curiosity, mischief, and learning to listen. Perfect for young readers, this beautifully illustrated tale will capture imaginations with its whimsical charm and vibrant farmyard fun.

In The Ucky Mucky Duck, children are introduced to a curious little duck who just can't resist the temptation of a big, gooey puddle of muck. Despite his mother's warning, the little duck jumps in headfirst for some splashy fun. But soon, he finds himself stuck in the sticky, icky mess! With the help of the ever-patient Farmer Steve, the duck learns a valuable lesson about listening to others.

Leesa Link's delightful illustrations bring this farmyard adventure to life, bursting with color and energy that will captivate young readers. As the duck waddles through the muck, children will giggle, cheer, and relate to the playful nature of our feathered friend's journey. The book carries an important message about the value of listening to parents, with a lighthearted, humorous approach that will leave a lasting impression on children and parents alike.

About the Author and Illustrator

Kayla Michiels, an emerging voice in children's literature, has crafted a relatable and fun-filled narrative for children that combines the best elements of adventure and life lessons. Illustrator Leesa Link adds her magic with vibrant, expressive art that makes The Ucky Mucky Duck a visual treat.

The Ucky Mucky Duck is now available for purchase at major bookstores, online retailers, and local libraries. Be sure to add this delightful story to your child's collection, and let them discover the joys of reading and learning through the adventures of the lovable little duck!

Bring home The Ucky Mucky Duck today-because every child deserves a quacking good time!

https://www.amazon.com/Ucky-Mucky-Duck-Kayla-Murphy-ebook/dp/B0DN8KDD2P