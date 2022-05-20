Katt Williams Comes to Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden, October 28

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will come to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 28, 2022, at 8:00PM as part of his "2023 and Me" tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00AM.



With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a reputation as one of the top entertainers in the world, having performed thousands of sold-out shows, and landing starring roles on the small screen and in major box office hits. Celebrated for his stage presence and delivery, Williams is also known for his epic standup specials, including "The Pimp Chronicles," "It's Pimpin' Pimpin'," "Katt Williams: Pimpadelic," "American Hustle," "Priceless: Afterlife," "Kattpacalypse," "Katt Williams: Great America," and his all new special "Katt Williams: World War III" on Netflix.



Tickets for the show at Hulu Theater at MSG will be available to purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Wednesday, May 25 via www.msg.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Thursday, May 26. Prices range from $59.00 to $350.00.