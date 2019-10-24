Katie Finneran, Alan Ruck Join Upcoming Blumhouse Film

Deadline reports that Tony winner Katie Finneran, Alan Ruck, Celeste O'Connor, and Misha Osherovich will star in a new Blumhouse film directed by Chris Landon.

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton have already been announced as members of the cast.

The film is about a young girl who, after swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. It is currently untitled.

Ruck is best known for his role in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." He currently stars on "Succession."

Finneran won a Tony Award for "Promises, Promises." Her other Broadway credits include "It's Only A Play," "Annie," "Mauritius," and more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





