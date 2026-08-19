Kathryn Hahn Says TANGLED's 'Mother Knows Best' Choreography is 'Out of This World'

Kathryn Hahn, who is taking on the role of Mother Gothel in the live action adaptation of Tangled, currently in production, has shared an update about the process! Giving an inside look into what audiences can expect to see about Mother Gothel's big number 'Mother Knows Best,' Hahn shared, “The choreography is out of this world.”

The live action adaptation of Disney's Tangled features Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. Filmmaker Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man will direct the movie. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line in 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.

Kathryn Hahn made her Broadway debut in 2008 in the comedy Boeing-Boeing. Her previous film credits include roles in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others. On television, she earned acclaim for playing Agatha Harkness in Marvel's WandaVision and its spinoff Agatha All Along, where she also sang. She also recently starred in the Apple TV comedy, The Studio.

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