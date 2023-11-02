Katherine White Brings HI, MY NAME IS To Teatro LATEA This Month

Hi, My Name Is.... features Ms. White engaged in a spirited "self-talk" - the kind we all have - elaborating on what it means to be truly ourselves.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

"Who am I anyway ... am I my resume ... That is a picture of a person I don't know." This lyric was first uttered nearly a half century ago in A Chorus Line and - since then - the exploitation of one's inner self or even one's "other" self has been fodder for numerous plays and films.

Katherine White takes this to a new and innovative level in her one-woman exploration: "Hi My Name Is..." a featured event at the New York Theatre Festival at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street,New York City in November. 

Written and starring Kay White, "Hi, My Name Is...." features Ms. White engaged in a spirited "self-talk" - the kind we all have - elaborating on what it means to be truly ourselves - especially when we may not know who we really are! This schizophrenic story-telling journey allows us to meet Katherine - and Katy - who take the audience on a deeply moving ride culminating with her/them inviting the audience to VOTE on who will be in charge. As each tries to sway the audience, they unwittingly reveal themess inside us all.

While this may seem shocking, this engrossing play shows us - on stage - what we do every day - in life.

This production is directed by Alicia Lion Januzzi

"Hi, My Name Is...." toured the country garnering accolades and awards and now comes to New York where it in development for the UnitedSolo Festival on stage as well as a possible cinematic bow.

Katy White is a writer-performer who currently lives in New York, but also splits her time in Washington, DC and Colorado. She graduated with her MFA in Classical Acting in 2021. Her most recent roles include It's a Wonderful Life (Mary), Julius Caesar (Mark Antony), The Cherry Orchard (Yasha), The Importance of Being Earnest (Gwendolyn Christie), Crimes of the Heart (Babe Magrath)

Alicia Lion Januzzi is a director and actor from Pennsylvania. Most recently she worked as the Assistant Director on The Adventures of Pericles (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company) and The Theory of Relativity (GWU). She holds a BA in Theatre and Psychology from George Washington University and is currently pursuing her Acting MFA at The Actors Studio Drama School.

Limited Run: WEDNESDAY, November 8 @ 4:00 PM; FRIDAY, November 10 @ 6:30 PM; SUNDAY, November 12 @ 1:00 PM. Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street, New York City. Tickets available Click Here.




