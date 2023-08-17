Katharine McPhee, Jessie Mueller, Jackie Burns & More Join WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

Katharine McPhee (SMASH, American Idol, Waitress), Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Paul Nolan (Parade, Slave Play), Jackie Burns (Titanique, Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, SUPERYOU), and Rachel Ling Gordon (How the Grinch Stole Christmas National Tour, Mother Goose Club) have joined the upcoming release of the world premiere recording of WILD ABOUT YOU (formerly WITH(OUT) HER).

These stars join: Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Once On This Island, Here Lies Love), Alex Newell (Shucked, Once On This Island), Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Into the Woods), Jenn Colella (Come From Away, SUFFS, If/Then), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Cottage), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon A One More Time, Waitress), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Jay McKenzie (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical in development, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes and directed by Lorin Latarro. Following a well- received industry presentation in March 2023, an album was immediately greenlit, and a first developmental production will be staged in 2024-2025. The album will be produced by Brian Spector, Daniel Edmonds and Michael J. Moritz Jr., and will be released on Broadway Records later this year. Arrangements, orchestrations and music production are by Daniel Edmonds. Additional production and mixing will be by Emmy and Tony-winner producer Michael J. Moritz Jr. The score is infused with original, lyrical pop-folk songs that are memorable, elevated and timeless. The musical was originally developed at Eclipse Theatre Company and was part of the New York Theater Barn New Works Series.

ABOUT THE SHOW

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that’s when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS

