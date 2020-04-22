Kate Walsh, Robert Askins, Thomas Keegan and More to Take Part in Play-PerView's Live Streamed Play Readings

Having raised over $20,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities impacted by the COVID-19 virus, Play-PerView announces programming and casting for five upcoming events through May 8th.

On Sunday, April 26th at 7:00p.m., Play-PerView will stream a live reading of The Other Place by Sharr White ("The Affair," The True), directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli (Roundabout's Usual Girls). This presentation will feature Thomas Keegan (Slave Play), Francesca Fernandez McKenzie (Gloria: A Life), Sendhil Ramamurthy ("Heroes," "Covert Affairs"), and Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy," "The Umbrella Academy"). In The Other Place, Juliana Smithton is a successful neurologist whose life seems to be coming unhinged. Her husband has filed for divorce, her daughter has eloped with a much older man, and her own health is in jeopardy. Piece by piece, a mystery unfolds as fact blurs with fiction, past collides with present, and the elusive truth boils to the surface. This reading will benefit The Actors Fund and The Dramatists Guild.

Then, on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:00p.m., Play-PerView will bring audiences Barcelona by Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds), featuring Alfredo Narciso (NBC's "Manifest," MCC's Moscow X6) and Caroline Neff (Linda Vista, Airline Highway) in a presentation directed by Obie award winner Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo, Choir Boy, A Small Fire). In Barcelona, what begins as a carefree one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political intertwine when a drunk American woman goes home with a tall, dark stranger. This reading will benefit Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Food Bank for New York City.

Following this, on Friday, May 1st at 8:00p.m., Play-PerView will present Domenica Feraud's Rinse, Repeat. This live-streamed reading will feature author Feraud ("Law & Order: SVU"), Mark Feuerstein (Netflix's upcoming "The Babysitter's Club," "Royal Pains"), Jake Ryan Lozano ("When They See Us"), and Florencia Lozano ("One Life To Live," "Narcos"), and will be directed by Kate Hopkins. In Rinse, Repeat, Rachel comes home after a four-month fight for her life. Initially happy to be reunited with her family, she begins to question whether the place where she felt she most belonged... is what almost killed her. This reading will benefit Signature Theatre Company and the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

On Monday, May 4th at 7:00p.m., Play-PerView will stream R. Eric Thomas' Crying on Television, featuring Charlie Barnett ("Russian Doll", "You") Midori Francis (Usual Girls, "Oceans 8")and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy ("Godfather of Harlem"), and directed by Kevin R. Free (the film Eighth Grade). A platonic rom-com with escalating hijinx about four strangers in an apartment building, Crying on Television springs from a chance elevator encounter and ensuing friendship between a video editor and a reality dating show contestant. This reading will benefit Nashville Repertory Theatre and SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Finally, on Friday, May 8th at 8:00p.m., the streaming platform will cast Talene Monahon's How to Load a Musket, in a remount of its original 59E59 production. Featuring Carrie Braver (Airline Highway, The Iceman Cometh), Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal, HBO Max's new "Gossip Girl"), David Cork (Showtime's "City On A Hill"), Ryan Spahn (Gloria, Moscow X6), Andy Taylor (Once), Lucy Taylor ("New Amsterdam"), Rich Topol (Indecent, Fish in the Dark), and Nicole Villamil (Network), this presentation will be directed by Jaki Bradley. Drawing on a series of interviews with Revolutionary and Civil War reenactors, How to Load a Musket offers a unique look at this all-consuming hobby and the people who practice it, as they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a national battle over how history is told. This reading will benefit Less Than Rent Theatre and PPE for NYC.

Future Play-PerView events will feature the works of Halley Feiffer (Moscow X6, How To Make Friends and Kill Them), Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play), Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, Mary Jane), Caridad Svich (The Tropic of X), and Tony Award nominee Robert Askins (Hand To God, The Squirrels), with others to be announced soon.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com.





