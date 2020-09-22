Kate Rockwell To Host Virtual Broadway Wine Tasting Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will take place on October 17.

Ken Davenport, two-time Tony Award-winning Producer, has joined forces with Broadway's Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On, Rock of Ages) to bring theater fans and wine lovers together for an interactive evening of wine tasting on October 17, 2020.

Rockwell, who most recently starred as Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical, is turning her personal spotlight onto her second love... wine! A WSET-certified wine lover with several years of experience in the NYC wine industry, Rockwell is using her time off the Broadway stage to help spread her love of all things vinifera.

Sing along to Broadway tunes, chat in real time with Rockwell, and explore her wine selection. And of course, no Broadway Wino class would be complete without a special guest! One of Rockwell's incredible Broadway star pals will join her for a glass of wine and a chat about all things Broadway.

As part of his larger virtual events series, Davenport will continue to bring experiences straight to living rooms worldwide from cabaret acts, star-studded features, and more.

Tickets, ranging from $15-$65, can be purchased by visiting Stellar Tickets.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission Ticket ($15) - Attendees will enjoy and interact with Kate in the wine tasting event.

VIP Stream Ticket ($65) - Get the selected wine shipped straight to your door!

