Kate Rockwell Talked About Her Upcoming RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly. On October 14, he chatted with the wonderful Kate Rockwell.

Kate headlines a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Thursday, October 15 at 7PM ET, which she talked about in the interview!

"I'm absolutely horrified," Rockwell said of the concert. "We recorded this in front of zero audience two months ago. It was the first time I was on stage since March. I love my solo show so much, but it is not easy."

She talked about how she and her music director got emotional being able to perform together, and it was both of their Birdland debuts.

"Getting to do this show on a Birdland stage, during this insane time, it was so almost ethereally large," she said. "This one felt really important."

Kate also opened up about the fact that she cried at the end of the concert.

"It's incredibly emotional to hear live music again," she said. "It's like my blood, it's what gets me up in the morning. So to have it again was such a relief."

"Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

