Kate Baldwin to Host DGF Gala, Alan Cumming, Elizabeth Stanley, and More to Appear

Today, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) announced critically acclaimed performers for its annual Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala on Monday, November 12 at the Manhattan Center in NYC.

The fundraising evening will be hosted by Kate Baldwin featuring special performances and appearances by Alan Cumming; Anthony Wilkinson, Josh Lamon, Matthew Sklar (composer) and Chad Beguelin (book writer) of THE PROM; Eisa Davis of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES; Jai'len Josey of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS; Elizabeth Stanley of JAGGED LITTLE PILL; BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis and performers George Salazar and Jason 'SweetTooth' Williams; HEAD OVER HEELS music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Kitt; and more.

2018 DGF Honorees include three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, lyricist and composer Sheldon Harnick and two esteemed patrons of the arts: Estée Lauder Companies' Executive Group President John Demsey and Chairman of Douglas Elliman's Retail Group Faith Hope Consolo.

"These three honorees have left their mark on theater and the arts in myriad ways. Personally speaking, as both a writer and President of DGF, Sheldon's impact on my life has been immense," said Andrew Lippa, President of DGF. "It is a privilege to honor them all at our Gala in November."

This year's DGF Gala theme is First Look, providing guests an early glimpse of recently and soon-to-be released musicals and plays including BE MORE CHILL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES and THE PROM. Additional Gala performers, host, and participants to be announced at a later date.

On the importance and impact of the Dramatists Guild Foundation, 2018 DGF Gala Honoree Faith Hope Consolo stated, "In my life and career, I have had the chance to be a part of many thrilling stories. I support DGF because they are helping talented writers across the country expand our sense of what's possible in the world."

"We are so lucky to have honorees who not only lead their industries but are leaders in giving back," said Rachel Routh, Executive Director of DGF. "We applaud Faith, John, and Sheldon for their generosity and support of the artists who inspire us."

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education and resources across the country.

