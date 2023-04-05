Kate Baldwin, Max von Essen, Marsha Mason & More to Star in THE ROYAL FAMILY Benefit Reading

Click Here will present a benefit reading of Click Here by George Kaufman and Edna Ferber. Directed by Keen Company's Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, the one-night-only event features the talents of Kate Baldwin, Arnie Burton, Andrew Dawson, Ali Ewoldt, Marsha Mason, Brenda Pressley, Angela Reed, Max von Essen, and Allan K. Washington. The reading will take place on Monday, April 24 at 7pm at Theatre Row in Theatre Three, located at 410 W 42nd St in Manhattan. Tickets, which start at $100, are currently on sale at Click Here



The Royal Family is a classic comedy about the eccentric and glamorous Cavendish family, who are the most famous theatrical family on Broadway. While matriarch Fanny Cavendish (Marsha Mason) plans a farewell tour, her leading lady daughter, Julie (Kate Baldwin), must choose between a date and a first rehearsal - and just when matinee idol brother Tony (Max von Essen) is on the lam for slugging a Hollywood director. Meanwhile, Fanny's granddaughter, Gwen (Ali Ewoldt), is thinking the unthinkable: chucking the whole thing to marry a stockbroker (Allan K. Washington)! With humor and heart, The Royal Family takes audiences on a wild ride through the highs and lows of show business and family life.



Proceeds from this special event underwrite Keen Company's 23rd Season including the sold out site-specific production of Click Here, the acclaimed first New York revival of Click Here, the Keen Playwrights Lab fostering mid-career writers, a new musical commission by Adam Gwon, and the Keen Teens program providing free theater education to students in all five boroughs of NYC.



Up next at Keen Company is the Click Here of New Work taking place in May 2023. To our knowledge, Keen Company is the only professional theater actively creating new work for high school students. Since its launch in 2007, Keen Teens has served over 450 NYC teens and commissioned over 45 new plays which are currently being performed around the world. The 2023 Festival of New Work, running May 19-21st, will feature one-acts by C. Julian Jiménez, Rona Siddiqui, and writing team Nambi E. Kelley and Daniel Carlton. Click Here



Keen Company is a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. Keen also fosters mid-career playwrights through our Keen Playwrights Lab and mentors students from all five boroughs of NYC through our Keen Teens education program. In everything we do, Keen Company thrives through our welcoming ethos and community commitments.



