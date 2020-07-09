Karen Ziemba And Patrick Page Lead TheatreWorks' SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS Online Reading

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Broadway's Contact, Curtains, Prince of Broadway and many more) and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hades in Broadway's Hadestown) lead the cast of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's benefit online reading of Shakespeare in Vegas, by Suzanne Bradbeer.

Presented by TheatreWorks's New Works from Home program in partnership with Vegas Theatre Company, this sparkling comedy shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing, as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actor join forces in their attempt to bring the Bard of Avon to Sin City.

Helmed by Las Vegas native and TheatreWorks's Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, Shakespeare in Vegas will be offered via video streaming from 6pm (PT), Thursday, July 23, 2020 until 6pm (PT), Monday, July 27, 2020.

A link to stream the show will be available at TheatreWorks.org for no charge, although donations are encouraged to support the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which like theatres across America has been forced to cancel in-theatre performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Shakespeare in Vegas will be the first show streamed for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's New Works from Home program, part of its recently launched TheatreWorks from Home initiative.

Karen Ziemba stars as Margot, an underappreciated New York actor. Ziemba has appeared in eleven Broadway shows, including Contact, Curtains, The Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway The Musical, Chicago, Crazy for You, and A Chorus Line. She received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award for her performance in Contact at Lincoln Center Theatre, and she's garnered three Tony nominations, The Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Bay Area Theatre Critics, and Joseph Jefferson Award for her performances on Broadway and beyond. Her TV credits include "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Elementary," "Law and Order SVU" and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Scrubs," "The Kennedy Center Honors," and PBS's "Great Performances" series.

Starring as Vegas impresario Tony in Shakespeare in Vegas, Patrick Page played Hades in Broadway's 2019 Tony and Grammy Award-winning Hadestown, a performance for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has also appeared in Broadway's Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, A Time to Kill, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Man for All Seasons, The Grinch, Julius Caesar, Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and The Kentucky Cycle. He is an Associate Artist at The Old Globe and The Shakespeare Theater, and has also performed at La Jolla Playhouse and Mark Taper Forum. Page's TV credits include "Evil," "Elementary," "NCIS New Orleans," "Chicago PD," "Madame Secretary," "The Blacklist," "Law and Order SVU," and "Flesh and Bone."

