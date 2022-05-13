Karen Mack and Elliot Roth Continue Their Residency at Pangea

Fast favorites on the NYC music scene, the vocal duo of Karen Mack & Elliot Roth continue their monthly front lounge jazz nights at Pangea on Friday, May 20th and Monday, June 6th. Their mix of jazz, folk, originals, random commentary and not-so-standard takes on standards promises something for everyone. Each evening offers two sets starting at 8:30pm in Pangea's beautiful front lounge, with NO cover charge and no minimum required. A full bar & food menu are available throughout, with table service and bar seating to suit whatever type of evening you have planned.

"Both accomplished vocalists, Elliot and Karen show particular skill with their duets... the winsome twosome are the boy-girl act that everyone has been waiting for... and with their friendly, laid back connection to the crowd, to say nothing of Roth's inventive arrangements, it wouldn't surprise this reporter if their monthly residency will be upgraded to more than once a month!" - S. Mosher, BroadwayWorld.com

"They are both seasoned pros... warm and witty, with nothing forced or trite... they offer a smart, sophisticated, intriguing collection of songs with Roth's superb piano underscoring his and Mack's smooth, supple, beautifully phrased vocals offering lucky diners and drinkers a superb evening of entertainment." - G. Geddes, BistroAwards.com

FOR RESERVATIONS: http://www.pangeanyc.com/reservations-3/

Pangea Restaurant & Lounge, 178 Second Avenue (btw 11th & 12th Sts. NYC) - Diverse menu, full bar plus non-alcoholic beverages available, and major credit cards are accepted. http://www.pangeanyc.com

ARTISTS WEBSITES: http://www.karenmack.com and https://theelliotroth.com

Karen is a ten-time MAC Award winner for vocal performance and songwriting, as well as for her current vocal harmony work in NYC pop vocal group Those Girls (thosegirlssing.com) and for 12+ years prior with talented singer/songwriter Michael Holland. LGNY says "in addition to her sense of humor, she has the kind of voice one longs to hear...her flawless placement, appealing style and dead on performance are electrifying!" In this duo, she sings, books rehearsal space, and writes out the set lists because she has just barely better handwriting than Elliot.

Elliot is a reverent interpreter of the Great American Songbook in both his nuanced singing and piano playing, and also a master vocalist within a soul and rock setting, bringing to mind the stylings of many influential vocalists from Stevie Wonder to Freddie Mercury. Equal parts singer, pianist, writer, and personality, he slides smoothly through musical worlds, garnering praise from jazz critics, Broadway veterans, and major news outlets including the New York Times, which cited "Elliot Roth is charming, sincere and makes all the right moves. He plays piano with confidence and precision, and possesses a silky smooth tenor that seems as if it is caressing the air." In this duo, he sings, plays all sides of the piano, and finds the '90s covers.