Kaley Cuoco Will Play Doris Day in New Limited Series

According to Variety, The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco is set to play Doris Day in a limited series based on A.E. Hotchner's 1976 biography, "Doris Day: Her Own Story." The project will be produced by Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Doris Day was an American actress, singer, and animal welfare activist. She began her career as a big band singer in 1939, achieving commercial success in 1945 with two No. 1 recordings, "Sentimental Journey" and "My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time" with Les Brown & His Band of Renown. She left Brown to embark on a solo career and recorded more than 650 songs from 1947 to 1967.