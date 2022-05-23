Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces 2022 Summer Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park - Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive and Artistic Officer - announces the full programming for the 2022 Summer Festival, with a host of stars and premieres in the scenic Hudson Valley location.

Continuing its mission to be a home for artists across disciplines with the annual Summer Festival, Kaatsbaan kicks off 2022 with a Summer Soirée concert and dinner on June 3 featuring an evening with legendary singer-songwriter/pop music icon, Natalie Merchant, and celebrity caterer/lifestyle expert/author Mary Giuliani.

The Summer Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from June 4 to 19, opening with three new works from Live Arts Global, the dance/music project from Joanna Defelice and Melanie Hamrick; rising stars from ABT JKO School, TheJuilliard School, School of American Ballet, with the acclaimed Neave Trio in classic repertoire as well as a new Kaatsbaan commissioned work from rising Juilliard choreographic talent Haley Winegarden, recipient of the first Kaatsbaan Playing Field Choreography Award; New York darling Taylor Mac previews a special evening of all new work; and closing the Summer Festival, a day of music and dance with Tyrone Birkett and his ensemble Emancipation in collaboration with New York City choreographer/dancer Robert Rubama, joined by dancer Kar'mel Antonyo Wade Small, and poetry featuring multi-award-winning poet Patricia Smith joined by poet laureate of Los Angeles Lynne Thompson, and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess.

Throughout the 2022 Festival season, Kaatsbaan will exhibit the work of dynamic Hudson Valley based artists across its beautiful 153-acres. The list includes Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Lowell Miller, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, andMillicent Young.

"Kaatsbaan's 2022 Summer Festival represents our commitment to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence as a cultural park and to presenting multidisciplinary works." said Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive & Artistic Officer "As such, we are proud to continue contributing to the Hudson Valley's vast cultural landscape as well as the economic health of our Dutchess County community. Through innovative partnerships, we continue to present unparalleled artists from dance, music, culinary, poetry, and visual art, providing our audiences opportunities to engage with today's leading artists."

"We are thrilled to once again convene such notable artists for our upcoming 2022 Summer Festival," said Stella Abrera, Artistic Director. "Staying true to our mission of being a year-round dance sanctuary, we also look to support a diverse range of artists both as performers and creators and we strive to ensure that our programming accurately reflects today's society by supporting performers who advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts."

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators:

Jeff Gordinier, culinary, poetry, and music

Hilary Greene, visual art

Oliver Ray, music

Patricia Smith, poetry

Kaatsbaan Annual Summer Festival

Week 1

June 3 at 6:00pm: Summer Soirée dinner by celebrity caterer Mary Giuliani plus a very special intimate concert with legendary singer-songwriter/pop music icon Natalie Merchant.

June 4 at 6:00pm & June 5 at 3:00pm: World Premiere by Live Arts Global, sponsored by the LUMA Foundation

This new work will be created in part during a Kaatsbaan residency and will feature live musical accompaniment.

Directors & Creators: Joanna Defelice and Melanie Hamrick

Choreographers: Danielle Agami, Jessica Castro, and Kristin Sudeikis

Dancers: Cara Diaz, Najla Gilliam, Jessica Castro, Paige Amicon, Cacia Lacount, Montay Romero, Jobel Medina, Rebecah Goldstone, Sarah Butler, Danielle Agami, Nicole Ashley Morris, Rachel Warren, and Gabe Stone Shayer

Music: The Rolling Stones, Jesse Woods, Chromatics, Jon Batiste and more

Music Director: Gabe McDonough

Producers: Joanna Defelice, Melanie Hamrick, LUMA Foundation and Daron Wehle

Music concert: Jesse Woods

Week 2

June 11 at 6:00pm & June 12 at 3:00pm: a??a??Classic and New Dance from Rising Stars

Featuring rising stars including Sylvie Squires and Vince Pelegrin from ABT JKO School, Juilliard wunderkind Kayla Mak, and Olivia Bell and Philip Duclos from School of American Ballet Theater, will perform classic and contemporary works plus a new Kaatsbaan commissioned group work from rising Juilliard choreographic talent, Haley Winegarden, recipient of the first Kaatsbaan Playing Field Choreography Award. Live music featuring the acclaimed Neave Trio.

Week 3

June 18 at 6:00pm: An Evening of New Songs by Taylor Mac and Matt Ray

Taylor Mac and friends pay homage to queer icons of the past and present in this work-in-progress concert, slated for a 2023 NYC premiere. Featuring a selection of all-new original songs co-written with composer/music director Matt Ray. Taylor Mac is reunited with longtime collaborators co-director Niegel Smith, choreographer Faye Driscoll and costume designer Machine Dazzle and creative producers Pomegranate Arts. Mac, who is a 2017 MacArthur "genius grant" recipient, and collaborators will create the work during a month-long Kaatsbaan residency, culminating in this performance celebrating Pride month in the Hudson Valley.

June 19 at 2:00pm: Community Event Commemorating Juneteenth

Saxophonist and composer Tyrone Birkett and his ensemble Emancipation, perform his Postmodern Spirituals and a new composition in collaboration with New York City-based dancer and choreographer Robert Rubama, joined by dancer Kar'mel Antonyo Wade Small. The weekend includes a specially curated poetry lineup curated by multi-award-winning poet, Patricia Smith, joined by poet laureate of Los Angeles Lynne Thompson and Pulitzer Prize winning poet, Tyehimba Jess. This event is sponsored by the award-winning Sorel Liqueur, the original red drink from Jackie Summers.

*All programming subject to change

Summer Festival general tickets are now on sale. Details for the Fall Festival are available at kaatsbaan.org.

Kaatsbaan Summer Festival take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org.