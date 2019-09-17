KIDS 'N COMEDY Returns For Fall 2019 Season

New York City has long been known as a hot bed for comedy. What people might not know if that this opportunity applies to all-ages. That's right, amongst the eclectic and diverse options of experiences available for the developing youth of the tri-state area is stand-up comedy. For their 23rd year, Kids 'N Comedy is proud to return this fall to educate and entertain with their one of a kind stand-up comedy classes and rave reviewed club stand-up shows for teens.

Kids 'N Comedy unique classes offer a creative outlet for funny and clever teens. The series welcomes kids 10-18 years to the comedy world and teaches them how to creatively write and perform stand-up. What sets their approach apart from some other unorthodox class experiences in New York City is that they allow young adults to find their own voice and express themselves at an age where they might find it difficult to clearly communicate their thoughts and observations. At Kids 'N Comedy classes students also develop self-confidence as they hone their craft, another much welcome perk for any teen. Also, in addition to pursuing their passion, students also get to make local friends with similar interests, building their own comedy circle. All of the teachers and assistants are professional comedians who are assisted by former and present Kids 'N Comedy students

Each 8 or 9 week session ends with a graduation show in which students perform a show at Gotham Comedy Club, one of New York's most respected comedy spots. The school's founders Jo Ann Grossman and Stu Morden point out that there's a ten year ramp-up to a comedy career and that stage time is essential to becoming a good performer. Before there was Kids 'N Comedy, getting that on stage experience was nearly impossible as comedy clubs are primarily bars and therefore off-limits to teens.

The Kids 'N Comedy monthly public pro comedy shows are ideal for those needing a break from the typical site seeing and crowded kid-friendly trendy spots providing the opportunity to indulge in the classic NYC experience of going to a comedy show. The monthly series consists of the school's best comedians performing for audiences of kids (ages 9 + up), families and the general public. The highlighted talent at these monthly shows are selected because they are the best in class and have spent multiple years with the organization developing their acts. Ranging in age from 12-18, these performers are as good as any adult comic, but keep it clean for the family audience. For the young audience members, they will appreciate the camaraderie and perspective from their peers. Being a young adult in today's world is tough, and nobody knows it better than these guys. The audience is encouraged to join them in celebrating the hilarity of their developing lives. As the New York Times said 'Like many standup comics (they) enjoy drawing on their wacky childhoods, the only difference is they're still living them."

Each show will feature 6-10 kids from the troupe including Zach Bialik, Evan Breckman, Nate Chiang, Asher Cohen, Sammy Feinstein, Julian Gerber, Spencer Kahn, Kayla Maccannon, Parker Slaton, Mark Timanovsky, James Wang, Lauren White and some new faces.The MC's for the fall season will be a rotation of Ashley Brooke Roberts, Nick Maritato and Lucca Libera. Ashley and Nick are the Kids 'N Comedy teachers and stand-up comedians. Lucca is a K'NC alumni and intern from Brazil and who is currently a sophomore at NYU and performing around the city at night.

CLASSES:

Saturday classes begin September 21 for 9 weeks

Ages 10-13: 11:30 AM -1:30 PM / Ages 14-18: 2-4 PM

Sunday classes begin September 22 for 9 weeks.

Ages 10-18: 10:30 AM -12:30 PM

FALL PRO SHOW SCHEDULE: Monthly on Sundays at 1PM

September 22 "THE BACK TO SCHOOL SHOW"

October 27 "THE TERRIFIED OF EVERYTHING HALLOWEEN SHOW"

November 24 "THANKS, I GUESS?"

December 15 "CHRISTMAKWANZUKAH"

SEPTEMBER 22

"THE BACK TO SCHOOL SHOW"

Pencils, books and plenty of shenanigans are to be had at the kick off show to the fall season. Our young stand-up comics will share their witticism and neuroses of back to school making you laugh and squirm until you feel as awkward as they do. Better pick out your outfit the night before.

OCTOBER 27

"THE SCARY PRE-HALLOWEEN SHOW"

At Kids 'n Comedy, they think it's okay to admit you're scared. Like, if the thing you're afraid of is parents who can successfully navigate snapchat (AHHH!). The funniest teenagers in the tri-state area discuss their deepest, darkest, most hilarious fears.

NOVEMBER 24

"THE PRE-TURKEY SHOW"?"

It's Thanksgiving, and that means being thankful for everything good in your life. Turkey, pie and long overbearing family gatherings. What could be worse? Come down and watch our kid comedians give you their personal guidance in surviving this mutually challenging time of the year.

DECEMBER 15

"CHRISTMAKWANZUKAH"

It's that time of the year again! Time to rediscover family togetherness and strange religious traditions! Come stop on by and chat with us about our very deep struggles with finding the joy in the holidays and how these feelings of anguish pair with ham and latkes dinners. Tis the season, right?

Shows are at 1:00 PM at Gotham Comedy Club, 208 West 23 Street

The information number is 212-877-6115 and online ticketing is available on the Kids 'N Comedy website, www.kidsncomedy.com.





