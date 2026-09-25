K. Todd Freeman Explains Why DOWNSTATE Is Still Shocking: 'It’s a Disruptor'

K. Todd Freeman is back in familiar territory—but he isn't quite stepping into the same play he left behind.

The Tony-nominated actor is currently in rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Bruce Norris' Downstate, returning to a role that he previously played Off-Broadway. This time around, Freeman is one of just two actors, alongside Francis Guinan, returning to the production, meaning that much of the rehearsal process has been about rediscovering the play with an entirely new group of collaborators.

"It's lots of new energy, learning each other," Freeman explained. "It's such a great play that it's just fun to dig back into it again."

Returning to the material, he explained, has been both familiar and revelatory. "It's like putting on a good old leather shoe, but with a couple of new, fresh accents—with a new outfit," he joked. "I feel comfortable getting back into the role. It feels great, but it's a little deeper, a little fuller."

Set in a group home for sex offenders, Downstate tackles subject matter that Freeman knows may initially sound daunting to audiences. But he is quick to point out that Norris' play is interested in questions that extend far beyond its provocative premise.

"It's a play about mercy," Freeman explained. "I keep it as vague as that because it's not just about sex offenders. It's way deeper than that."

At its center, he believes, is a challenge to the audience's own ideas about compassion, redemption and morality.

"It is about the limits of your mercy and where are your limits of forgiveness and where are your ethics?" he said. "Where does your morality lie, and how easily is it for you to forgive? Can you forgive? And if you're willing to forgive, and if you say you're a welcoming person who believes in redemption and second chances, then okay—put up or shut up."

Heavy as those questions may be, Freeman stresses that audiences shouldn't expect a relentlessly grim evening at the theater. Norris' trademark dark humor remains a crucial ingredient in the play.

"It's really funny. It's Bruce Norris. Bruce Norris is darkly comedic, but he's definitely comedic," Freeman said. "There's tons of laughs. Even though it's heavy in theme, it still can be a good time in the theater. It's definitely fun, but it's definitely going to challenge you."

That combination is part of what Freeman finds so exciting about the piece.

Downstate at Playwrights Horizons- 2022

"There are times for fluff. Fluff is good. But this is not fluff," he said. "I do think that's the best kind of art—the art that challenges you, that makes you stop and sort of rethink yourself."

Freeman is also reuniting with director Joe Mantello, though their history together stretches back much further than their recent collaborations. The two first met as college students in 1983.

"It's just good to be in the room with a friend," Freeman said. "There's a shorthand to our language. We can be honest and feel really free with each other. We like working together."

That familiarity has made rehearsals feel less like work and more like a return to their earliest days making theater together.

"I just like being in the room with him," he continued. "It doesn't feel like work. It's just like we're doing the thing that we met each other doing, which is being in school, acting and playing around and doing plays and stuff. It's just fun."

While Freeman and Guinan bring years of history with Downstate into the rehearsal room, the new company has forced Freeman to reconsider some of the rhythms he previously developed in the role.

"You learn to listen to the rhythms and the intentions of the previous actors, and now I have to listen to these people and see, what are they giving me? What am I reacting to from this person?" he explained. "You have to adjust what you're doing, change what you're doing sometimes, rethink what you're doing."

Even with the same words and the same story, Freeman believes those new relationships will inevitably make the Broadway production its own creation. "It's going to be ever so slightly different on a moment-to-moment basis," he said. "We're still learning who we are to each other."

There is, however, one element of his performance that has always felt especially natural. Norris wrote Freeman's character with the actor specifically in mind.

"Bruce, in his genius, really got our speech patterns and our syntax," Freeman explained. "It's been easy to learn and easy to relearn. Since he wrote it with us in mind, that's why I think it's easy to fit back into—because it was sort of handcrafted for us."

"To have the honor of having a playwright write something sort of for you is just an extraordinary blessing."

Years after Freeman first inhabited the role, he still expects Downstate to provoke strong reactions—and perhaps even arguments—when Broadway audiences finally encounter it.

"I still think it's shocking. I still think it's challenging," he said. "I still think the themes are going to upset some people, which is fine, which is absolutely what Bruce wants. It's going to cause arguments. It's a disruptor."

What Freeman can't yet predict is exactly how the play will collide with the world of 2026.

"The world has gotten even more complicated and weird since the last time that we did it," he said. "I'm actually very curious how it's going to hit the world."

That's a question Freeman will discover the answer to alongside everyone sitting in the audience.

"We'll find out together."

Downstate will open on Broadway on November 15 at the Booth Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus