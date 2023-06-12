Staten Island Children's Museum Announces Juneteenth Events, Waterways Workshop, Magic And More

Children visiting the Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) will be delighted to know that a variety of engaging exhibits await them. Importantly, with the warmer weather upon us, the outdoor exhibits have opened! The Sea of Boats, featuring a six-station water table, and the Garden Terrace, equipped with water painting easels, offer exciting opportunities for children to explore and play with natural elements.

In honor of Juneteenth, special programs will be held, providing an opportunity to commemorate and celebrate this important national and historical event.

On Saturday, June 17, the Staten Island Children's Museum is offering Free Admission with Registration as part of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival organized by the Staten Island Community Alliance (SICA). Additionally, The Children's Museum has partnered with SICA to sponsor Healthy Hip Hop Workshops from AY Young, the United Nations Ambassador from the US. These workshops will be held at 11:00 am and 2:30 pm at the Children's Museum and at 1:00 pm on the Main Stage of the Festival on the South Meadow behind the Children's Museum.

On this day, visitors to the Walk in! Workshop will be creating art inspired by the Black National Flag, which acts as a symbol for Black pride and brings awareness of the importance of understanding the hardships and perseverance of Black citizens in the country's past and present.

On all other weekends, throughout June, visitors to the Walk in! Workshop will study the distinctions between skyscrapers and other buildings. Using structures across the United States as their inspiration, children will have the opportunity to construct their own unique structures using cardboard pieces. This workshop not only encourages artistic expression but also enhances participants' architectural vocabulary.

Luv on a Leash from the Staten Island Pride Center will bring their therapy dogs to the Practice Reading to a Pooch session on Saturday, June 17 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. They are well-trained, registered, and insured dogs who love literature and will listen without judgement or comment. The dogs hope to help children improve their reading ability, build confidence and develop a life-long love of books. Spots are very limited; event passes can be picked up at the front desk on the day of the event.

They will hold ShopRite Kidz Cook Workshops on Sunday, June 18 and Friday, June 30. In each session, participants learn about different kinds of food and cooking concepts and strengthen their dexterity by working with utensils. ShopRite Kidz Cook is held at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

Visitors will learn about the first seafarers and the evolution of rafts, boats and ships in a special workshop sponsored by NYC Ferry. On Saturday, June 24 at 11:00 am and 2:30 pm, Dawn Daniels, from the Noble Maritime Collection, will lead a workshop on the history of travel on waterways. Participants will make pop-up cards featuring the sea-going vessels of their choice.

On Sunday, June 25 at 4:00 pm, Magical Matt will create smiles and laughter for the entire family with a 40-minute magic show, appropriate for ages 4-10. Using sleight of hand, slapstick comedy, and zany humor, Magical Matt will have the entire audience cracking up as he performs his award-winning magic show. Limited spots are available. Event passes will be distributed in the front lobby at 3:00 and 3:30 pm. First come, first served.

On Wednesday, June 28, the Children's Museum's hours will change to 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Until June 27, Staten Island Children's Museum is open Saturday and Sunday and many school holidays for two sessions 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Tickets are available at Click Here. Schedules are subject change. Please check the website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit Click Here.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.